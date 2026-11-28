The Spanish territory of the Canary Islands, a chain of islands off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic, has been overwhelmed by an influx of migrants, with over 2,000 landing in a 24-hour period.

Most migrants making the trek by boat to the Canary Islands are landing on a tiny island in the chain called El Hierro, which has a local population of around 12,000.

Per the Daily Mail, a record number of 2,100 migrants arrived to El Hierro on Tuesday, surpassing a record set just 10 days earlier. Among those who arrived on the boat was a four-day-old baby girl, who was born on the five-day voyage from West Africa.

Since the beginning of November, there have been only five days that the Canary Islands have not seen a migrant boat land. The latest influx saw 14 boats land in a 24-hour period, with the boats being escorted into El Hierro’s port of La Restinga port of La Restinga.

As of November 24, El Hierro has seen more migrants arrive since the beginning of the month than the island’s local population.

Fernando Clavijo, the Canary Islands’ regional leader, said in a radio interview, “Sadly, this is a historic day ... The sailing conditions were favourable and there was a full moon, so these people looking for a better future ended up on our shores,” per The Telegraph. He warned that El Hierro could not handle such a large influx.

This came after a mass border breach took place in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, in which police estimate that over 100,000 migrants rushed in.