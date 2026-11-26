British anti-mass migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as “Danny Tommo,’ will face a sweeping set of restrictions upon his release from prison, including being barred from returning to his family home, prohibited from accessing the internet, prohibited from attending church, and required to use a new name.

Thomas, the founder of the anti-mass migration group Patriot Platform, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to criminal damage for slashing an inflatable migrant dinghy with a knife. Probation officers said he would get more time were he not to take the plea. He has a newborn child at home. There was one person aboard, who he urged to get to shore as the dinghy was already near.

Migrants have used inflatable dinghys to cross the English Channel 200 to 300 persons at a time whereupon they then enter the country illegally and are provided taxpayer-funded benefits. Many English citizens have complained about this and asked the government to stop it, but the boats keep coming and the government keeps accommodating the illegal migrants.

Thomas took a vessel to the English Channel last September, where he saw the Border Force, the RNLI, and the French Coastguard assisting migrants. He had his boat steered toward an empty dinghy and slashed it, saying on video, “This is what needs to happen,” and “This is England, this is not France anymore.”

In a post on X, Restore Britain’s Rupert Lowe called the proposed conditions a “disgrace” and said he would speak with the minister to demand an “urgent review.”

The 11 proposed conditions, posted by his family, include:

He cannot return to the family home. He will be placed and housed in approved premises (a tag house) out of the area. He will be given a new name. He cannot access the internet at all. He will be fitted with a GPS tag. He will be banned from any social meetings or public events, including attending church. He cannot go to work. He will have to sign at the police station three times a day. He will not be allowed a car without approval. He cannot communicate with any organisation. Any breach will result in him returning to prison immediately.

The restrictions have drawn criticism from Thomas’ supporters, who argue that they would prevent him from participating in political activity or even church after his release. Paul Golding, a British nationalist activist, noted the severity of the conditions.

“I don’t think anyone realises how serious the situation is for Danny Tommo and Tommy Robinson,” Golding said. “Danny Tommo has been sentenced to 15 months, which means he will not be able to do anything political in any way for the full 15 months (licence conditions below). Danny then faces another trial next March, which will extend his prison sentence dramatically. The same goes for Tommy. If he gets sentenced to 4 years (very likely IMO) on 16 December then he will not be able to do or say ANYTHING political for the full 4 years.”

“The actual time in prison is not the period of political neutralisation, because when you are released from prison at the halfway point you get licence conditions for the remainder of your sentence,” he continued. “We may not see or hear from either of them for many, many years. That’s how serious it is.”