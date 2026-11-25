Australia’s House of Representatives passed the Digital Duty of Care Act on Wednesday, legislation that seeks to hold tech companies financially accountable for failing to prevent online harms. While the measure has been characterized as aiming to protect children, opponents have criticized it, warning that its broad provisions could lead to increased censorship of otherwise lawful speech.

The legislation passed 97-43, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party holding a majority in the House. Albanese praised the measure, calling it a “powerful instrument to protect our children and our society from online harms by placing the onus on the tech platforms to ensure a safer online environment.”

Under the law, tech firms face a duty of care requirement to manage risks to health and safety. Australian citizens can directly sue digital platforms for breaching their duty of care, and violations of the law carry penalties of up to 5 percent of the violator’s global revenue.

“This is a victory for our children and young people. The dangers were unforeseen when the digital world was young,” Albanese said, according to the Associated Press. “But now that the digital world has matured, they can be easily recognized and they can be remedied."

Critics, however, have raised concerns about the legislation’s broad definitions of online harm. A coalition of politicians had opposed the measure, while a petition was also launched calling on Australians to reject it.

Among the concerns raised by the bill's supporters was a video shared by Labor Senator Ellie Whitaker, who criticized social media content promoting traditional family roles. Whitaker took aim at so-called “trad wife” content, which typically features women embracing being homemakers, raising children, and cooking for their husbands. She argued that young girls should not be exposed to such content, claiming that it is harmful because it encourages them to “give up their independence” and “obey their husbands.”

Angus Taylor, Australia's opposition leader, vowed to repeal the legislation if the right-wing Liberal Party wins the 2028 election, calling the measure authoritarian.

“This bill is a blank check for political censorship,” Taylor said. “The bill is an attack on free speech that is absolutely central to our democracy."

The legislation follows similar measures in other countries, such as the European Union’s Digital Services Act passed in 2022 and the UK’s Online Safety Act in 2023. Australia’s law establishes minimum safety standards for online services such as games, AI chatbots, and apps. Tech companies that fail to meet requirements could face fines worth billions of dollars.