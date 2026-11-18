Australia’s Labor government is trying to ban “trad wife” content on social media, using it as an example of material young women should not be exposed to online. This comes as the government pushes its controversial Digital Duty of Care legislation.

Senator Ellie Whitaker shared a video in which she critizied social media posts depicting traditional family roles, including clips of women baking for their husbands and raising children. She claimed young women “shouldn’t be” exposed to content online that encourages them to “give up their independence” and “obey their husbands.”

“Our Digital Duty of Care Bill puts responsibility on the platforms. It holds them accountable for what you see in your feeds,” she said. “And it makes sense—they make money off it, they should be accountable for it. It also gives the power back to you to decide whether you want the algorithm or not.”⁠

Labor’s proposed Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026 identifies material that promotes “hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality” as harmful content that online services must protect children from. Communications Minister Anika Wells has defended the provision.

The legislation, introduced in October, would substantially expand Australia’s existing online safety framework. It would require digital platforms and other online service providers to take steps to maintain a “safe” environment online. Platforms would be required to assess potential risks and implement measures to mitigate them.

The proposal has faced opposition from a coalition of politicians, who argue that its broad definitions of online harm could threaten freedom of expression. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, Nationals Leader Matt Canavan, and Shadow Communications and Digital Minister Sarah Henderson are among those opposing the legislation in its current form.

The coalition has also launched a petition calling on Australians to oppose the bill.

“Australians want their children protected online and big tech held to account. But safeguarding kids cannot be used as a cover to hand politicians sweeping powers over lawful speech, political debate and what Australians can say and see online,” the petition states. “Labor's proposed laws are dangerous, undemocratic and must be stopped. Whether it's unfettered ministerial powers to ban lawful content, dangerously vague definitions of online harm, or covert surveillance powers to create fake accounts and track you online, these laws are all about shutting down Labor's political opponents.”

“Labor is lying about the reason for the digital duty of care,” it continued. “The most serious online harms, including child exploitation and terrorism materials, are already prohibited. We know this is a Trojan horse to reintroduce Labor's misinformation and disinformation laws because Anthony Albanese effectively admitted it. Working with you, the Liberals and Nationals are determined to protect your free speech and kill this bill.”