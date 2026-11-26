As families around the country sit down for their Thanksgiving Day meals, famed conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s telling of the “true story of Thanksgiving” made its rounds on social media, detailing the Pilgrims’ attempts at socialism and their abandonment of it for capitalism. The video has become a holiday tradition, even many years after the beloved conservative commentator's 2021 death.

“Now the story of the Pilgrims begins in the early part of the 17th century," Limbaugh said in a telling of the story. "The Church of England under King James I was persecuting anyone and everybody who did not recognize the church's absolute civil and spiritual authority. Actually, the state. Now, those who challenged the ecclesiastical authority and those who believed strongly in freedom of worship were hunted down in England in the 1600s. They were hunted down. They were imprisoned. Sometimes executed for what they believed.”

“So a group of separatists, people that didn't want any part of this, fled first to Holland. They liked wooden shoes and cheese. They established a community. They were there for 11 years. After 11 years, about 40 of these separatists, who liked wooden shoes and cheese, agreed to make a perilous journey to the new world. They had heard about it. Some new exciting place that hadn't been developed."

He said, “They knew they were facing hardship, but paramount importance to them was living freely and worshiping God according to the dictates of their own consciences, their own beliefs. That's what they were denied the freedom to do in England."

“So, August 1, 1620, the Mayflower set sail. There were a total of 102 passengers, including 40 of these separatists, the Pilgrims. There were just 40 of them. They were led by a man named William Bradford. Remember his name. On the journey across the Atlantic, you talk about something ahead of me frightening and scary. The Mayflower was not much bigger than a 50-foot boat; 102 people on it."

“On the journey, William Bradford set up an agreement, a contract, if you will, that established just and equal laws for all members, all 40 members of this pilgrim community, didn't matter what their religious beliefs were. These were the laws they were all agreeing to live by. Now, where did these laws, these ideas, come from? We're talking about the Mayflower Compact, is what Bradford wrote."

He said the Mayflower Compact was derived from the Bible, and that the Pilgrims were “devoutly religious. They looked to the ancient Israelites for much of their example, and because of the biblical precedent set forth in Scripture, they never doubted, because of their faith in God that their experiment would work. They never doubted they would get to the new world. They never doubted that once they got there they would thrive.”

They eventually landed in New England in November after an arduous journey across the ocean, landing in a place with nothing but nature. “There was nothing, folks. It was desolate. There were no hotels. There were no inns. There were no places to clean up. There were no houses. I mean, this was real hardship. The sacrifice that they had made for the freedom to worship was just beginning.”

He said that during the first winter, half of the Pilgrims, including Bradford’s wife, died of starvation, sickness, and exposure to the elements.

“Now we're getting close to what you were taught in school,” he said. He added, “They did meet the Indians, the Native Americans who were there, who did help them in planting corn and fishing for cod, they showed them where the beavers were, so that beavers could be skinned for coats, other things. You animal rights people are not going to like some of this story, but it it happened. But even at this, even even with this degree of assistance from the Indians and Native Americans, there wasn't any prosperity yet.”

He said that this was the end of the “feel-good story” taught in modern American history lesson. “But that doesn't even get close to the true story. You know, Thanksgiving is actually explained in some textbooks as a holiday, for which the Pilgrims gave thanks to the Indians for saving their lives, it wasn't that. That happened, but Thanksgiving was a devout expression of gratitude.”

He said that the Pilgrims had sponsors to come to America, “merchant sponsors in London and in Holland, and these merchant sponsors demanded that everything that the Pilgrims produced in the New World would go into a common store, a single bank, if you will, and that each member of the Pilgrim community was entitled to one share.”

“So everybody had an equal share of whatever was in that bank. All of the land they cleared, all of the houses they built belonged to that bank, to the community as well, and they were going to distribute it equally because they were going to be fair.”

He later added, “The Pilgrims established a Commune, essentially forerunner of the communes we saw in the '60s and '70s out in California. They even had their own organic vegetables, by the way. Yep, the Pilgrims' forerunners of organic vegetables.”

He said that the Pilgrims’ leader and governor, Bradford, “recognized that this wasn't going to work. This was costly and destructive, and it wasn’t, it just wasn't working. It was collectivism. It was socialism. It wasn't working.”

“So Bradford decided to scrub it. He just he threw it out and took bold action. He assigned a plot of land to each family. Every family was given a plot of land. They can work it, manage it, however they wanted to. If they just wanted to sit on it, get fat, dumb, happy, and lazy, they could. If they wanted to develop it, if they wanted to grow corn, whatever on it they could. If they wanted to build on it, they could do that. If they wanted to turn it into a quasi business, they could do whatever they wanted to do with it.

“He turned loose the power of the capitalist marketplace long before Karl Marx was even born. Long before Karl Marx was a sperm cell in his father's dreams, the Pilgrims had discovered and experimented with what could only be described as socialism, and they found that it didn't work."

Limbaugh said that under the socialism model, “Nobody did anything. There was no incentive. Nothing worked. Nothing happened. What Bradford and his community found was that the most creative and industrious people had no incentive to work any harder than anybody else did unless they could utilize the power of personal motivation.”

“Here's what Bradford wrote about the failure: ‘for this community, so far as it was, was found to breed much confusion and discontent. ‘They were not happy, in other words. ‘This community was found to breed much confusion and discontent, and retard much employment that would have been to their benefit and comfort.’ In other words, nobody worked. The way they set it up killed and discouraged work.”

“The Pilgrims found that people could not be expected to do their best work without some incentive. So what did they try? What did Bradford's Pilgrim community try next. They unharnessed the power of free enterprise. They invoked capitalism, the principle of private property.”

“Bradford wrote, ‘This had very good success, for it made all hands industrious. So, as much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been.’ So when profit was introduced, when the opportunity to prosper was introduced, it went gangbusters. That, my friends, is the essence of the true story of Thanksgiving.”