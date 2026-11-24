Gen Z could soon have its first Catholic saint, as bishops have backed a push to have a Pennsylvania teen canonized. Maria Middleton, who died in 2020 at the age of 18, had suffered from an inoperable brain tumor.

Per ABC 7, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted earlier in November to advance the cause of beatification and canonization for Middleton. This comes after a petition was filed by Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez, which highlighted the Bucks County teen’s faith during her battle with the tumor.

Her parents, Susan and Brian Middleton, described their daughter as a typical teen who had “extraordinary faith.” Brian Middleton said, “Our favorite Maria quote: '...you don't have to be weird to be holy. She was in every way normal, but she had this extraordinary faith and pursuit of virtue.” She loved to dance, listen to Taylor Swift, and make jokes.

Middleton was diagnosed with the tumor at the age of 16. Susan Middleton said, “It was devastating. It was a nightmare. It was a no-way-out situation.” The family turned to prayer, with people around the world joining in.

In the midst of her battle with the cancer, Middleton traveled to Uganda for a mission trip.

Middleton died in October of 2020, and since her passing, her grave at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa has been visited by people around the world.

Middleton’s parents discovered a collection of writings after their daughter’s passing that detailed her faith. Susan Middleton said, “We were curious as to what was the last thing physically she was able to write while holding a pen, and she left us with 'Think hope,’” which is now the name of a book about Maria.

Her parents have said they are still trying to process their daughter’s canonization by clearing the first hurdle. "We're sort of living in a space somewhere between heaven and earth," Brian Middleton said. Susan said, “Sainthood is attainable. God created us to be saints.”

Advancing the cause is the first step in the process, and the Vatican must sign off on the process before her writings are examined. Following that, two miracles must be attributed to her. Middleton, if canonized, would become the first Gen Z saint, and the fourth saint to be born in the USA.