Pope Leo slams trans, posthumanist ideology, urges followers to embrace life

Pope Leo XIV spoke out against the threat of "transhumanism" and "posthumanism" while visiting the Catholic University of Saint Turibius of Mogrovejo in Chiclayo, Peru, on Friday.

A segment of the address, which was posted online by the pontiff, stated that the goals of the ideologies are a "mirage."

"Today, the promises of transhumanism and posthumanism are multiplying. These are ideological currents according to which, sooner or later, technology will eliminate all disease and pain, as well as aging and even death itself. Precisely because scientific progress is a supreme achievement of human intelligence, it must not be confused with a privilege reserved for millionaires seeking immortality, while entire peoples suffer from poverty and oppression," he said.

"In the face of this mirage, which promotes the illusion of human beings perfected by cybernetics and biotechnology, Christian anthropology reminds us that a limitation is not a manufacturing defect, but rather the very condition of human grandeur," he added.

Transhumanism is the movement to use technology to radically enhance human capacities, while posthumanism is the idea that humans are no different than other animals or matter.

He addressed students, telling them that the faith and knowledge of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo "must continue to be the compass that guides research in these classrooms," per Vatican News.

He added that the university is called to "serve Truth—with a capital 'T'—who is Christ, the Saviour of the world."

He called the students the “natives of this new era" and called on them to “embrace the opportunities it offers you.”

However, he emphasized that study and faith go hand in hand when it comes to advancing in our lives. “Both prayer and study transform our minds to the point of changing our lives.”

The pontiff encouraged students “to discover, with wonder and passion, that [their] work is a lofty expression of intellectual charity,” and to translate their “scientific expertise… into works of social justice, especially for the benefit of the poorest, and in the care of creation.”