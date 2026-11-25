In Wednesday’s edition of Human Events Daily, Jack Posobiec and Tanya Tay spoke on the recent visit by children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel to an immigration court in New York City, with Tanya Tay, a mother of two boys, urging parents to keep an eye on whom they let their children watch on screen.

Posobiec said that Ms. Rachel is “no longer welcome” into his and Tay’s household, with Tay replying, “somehow, from being just an entertainer for little children that parents trust her with, she seems to become more and more political, and she never misses a chance to show up with some politician to speak up on a political issue instead of just sticking to entertaining little children.”

Posobiec said that when their son was little, they tried out Ms. Rachel, “But then all of a sudden, this like trans non-binary like person thing starts showing up.” He said “that turned me off immediately. And in fact, it turned me off so much that not only did we get rid of watching the Ms. Rachel in the household, we actually got rid of all of YouTube for the kids.”

“The challenge is that very often parents will find a good source, and they just click it on,” Tay said. “And parents' lives are busy, so they would get on doing their things. And once you leave your child and have their full attention with the entertainer, somebody who is supposed to teach them how to pronounce the words properly, when they start inserting their little agenda, it's very easy to miss. So my honest encouragement to all the people, especially parents, pay close attention what kind of entertainers are speaking to you.”

They spoke on Ms. Rachel appearing at a New York City immigration court for migrant children, in which she called to “stop the cruelty.”

Posobiec said, “The administration is doing everything they can to try to reunite these kids with their family, with their loved ones, to find out who may not be in the country.” He later added, “Miss Rachel goes in and starts injecting herself in the middle of all of this, and she says, ‘Oh, we have to stop the cruelty.’”

Tay said that Ms. Rachel failed to mention that the 9-year-old boy she spoke with had traveled from Mexico to the United States by himself.

“Our son is almost that age. I could never imagine sending somewhere a child by themselves with no guardian, nobody they can rely on, going that far of a distance. And then, if you care about children, if you're really concerned about it, maybe you should bring up the issue that the child was by himself.”

Posobiec said that Ms. Rachel is “one of these girls from” the “granola part of Maine, as opposed to the NASCAR part of Maine.” He said this part of the country has what Charlie Kirk called “luxury values.”

“They have luxury values, and they don't seem to actually understand the problems that exist in these. ‘Oh, why are you doing something so mean?’ No, it's not mean. What's mean is them being trafficked across the desert.”

Tay said she would “like to believe” that Ms. Rachel “really has good intentions at heart, but maybe she’s doing it for the wrong reasons. And since she mentions that she truly cares, maybe she should focus more on the fact that kids have to travel by themselves through international borders.”

Posobiec asked Tay what she would say to parents who want alternatives to Ms. Rachel, Tay replied, “look up the entertainer who you are letting your child listen to. You would like to get familiar with their values. You would like to know what they stand up for. And if it's somebody who is a kid's entertainer, pay close attention what messaging they are sticking to. If they are sticking to teaching your kids songs and how to talk properly, learn their colors and days of the week, or they're trying to insert political agenda and their propaganda every chance they get.

“And look at the alternatives because there are many, many wonderful conservative entertainers in the children industry, for example, Silly Miss Lily, that we have switched to and couldn't have been happier. And guess what? You never see Silly Miss Lily talking about a political issue of the day.”