In the Private Diary of Pope Francis, released on Tuesday, passages reveal that Pope Francis was tormented by temptation, death, and power. In one passage, Pope Francis recounts having seen "the entrance to hell."

"Last night I saw the entrance to hell," he wrote in June 2018 amid revelations of the child abuse scandal that rocked the church.

"Hedonistic seduction in full force. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me. It was before going to sleep. I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon. I thank the Lord for this help. Prayer alone makes room for the Lord to save us. One can slide into hell like it’s the most natural thing to do. This isn’t the first time in my life I’ve had this experience, but this time the intensity was voracious. It’s dangerous to approach the city was voracious. It’s dangerous to approach the gate of hell because the flames can leap out and burn. Hedonistic seduction is strong but closed in on itself. It has no future; there’s no room for hope in it. Its brightness is blinding, and nothing else matters."

At another time, he wrote about the devil hounding him, coming for him, even as he tried to do good work. In August 2024, he wrote:

"In briefly running through my life, I saw moments in which the devil made himself present. I can’t forget his eyes the first two times—from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations. I felt the Lord’s invitation to be more attentive and more careful, and not to assent to [the devil’s] presence. I beg the Virgin to protect and help me.”

He wrote, too, in 2021, about his encounters with the devil, what he looked like.

"I discovered that the devil had been brazenly lurking around cunningly. And I remembered three episodes for sure when I don’t doubt he was physically present.

"(1) More or less fifteen years ago. I saw him from the car window. I can’t forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes.

"(2) During the celebration in the Chapel of Carmel. He was watching me with eyes of fire. I can’t forget that gaze, stronger than the previous. They were like flames of fire. Then, he tried drawing near, and I escaped by clasping the Rosary and praying to the Virgin…. I was pulled between curiosity and the Rosary. And the Virgin saved me. These two clear “situations took place when I was archbishop of Buenos Aires…. They were not compromising situations or temptations but rather an enticing presence that provoked curiosity [his underlining]. Weakness lies here.

"(3) The third was when I returned from my trip to Chile…. On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice [his underlining], triumphant, possessing everything: “Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted.” Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me."

In 1997, he wrote, "I felt, looking back, all the evil I’ve done in life. I’m in such abundant need of the Lord’s mercy! I felt this very strongly…. I find no peace in anything here. Not even the desire to begin something (this is bad). It’s better to think about the Mercy I need.”

The passages describing his encounters with dark forces bring a humanness to a holy man, revealing that even the most devout is capable of doubt, temptation, terror in the face of evil. Other passages speak of his attempts to do good works, his failures to live up the expectations he has for himself, his humility and willingness to put his life and needs in God's hands.

The journal was published into 94 languages and spans from 1992 through 2024. That time period covers from his appointment as auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires through his becoming Pope. It is not the complete journal that was published, but excerpts. Pope Francis passed in 2025 and Pope Leo, the first American Pope, began to lead the Vatican and the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world.