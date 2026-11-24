In Tuesday’s edition of Human Event Daily, Jack Posobiec brought on author Joel Pollak to speak on the idea of Americans seeing “two movies on one screen,” a phrase coined by the late Scott Adams, and how Thanksgiving is a reminder that Americans have a lot in common with each other.

Speaking in relation to the pardoning of the turkeys that took place at the White House that afternoon, Posobiec said, “as we have our traditions, we also have the stories that we tell at Thanksgiving and the narratives that we use to tell those stories, narratives that we tell each other, then stories that we tell over the Thanksgiving dinner.

“America has broken into two narratives, and one person could always tell the two narratives on one screen, or he used to call it the two movies on one screen, was a man by the name of Scott Adams, who we lost last year.”

Bringing on Pollak, who authored a new biography on Adams, Posobiec said that Thanksgiving “really is one of those times of the two — It's like the two dinners at one table, almost. You know, the two movies on one screen is something that Scott taught us about, a way to look at the world. And man, I think about that every single day.”

Pollak said, “Well, that explains a lot about the midterm elections to many of the Republicans who voted for President Trump in 2024. You look at the last two years, and it is a series of fulfilled promises. The border is secure. The economy is strong. There were tax cuts. All kinds of things happened, and they were all things that Trump promised. I mean, some things turned out better than others, but he did everything he was elected to do.”

He added, “If you're on the Democratic side, you saw this as two years of fascism and racism.” He used the example of someone being arrested by ICE agents, with himself saying it's an “unfortunate” situation, but that agents are doing their jobs in enforcing immigration laws, while Democrats say, “This is the Gestapo. This is Nazi Germany. People being dragged away.”

“For a lot of our lives, we are in two different movies, and then we come together on the Thanksgiving table. And many of us have families that have people who are on opposite sides of the political divide, and sometimes people just decide not to talk about politics. Sometimes people do talk about politics, and pretty soon, Uncle Dave is throwing a turkey leg at Aunt Susan, and nobody's talking to each other. And Mom and Dad just decide to keep the dessert coming, and your brother decides to eat the kids' table or whatever. You know, it gets a little messy.”

“But it's also a reminder that we have this in common, and there are many things we have in common in our nation that are not subject to the political winds. And I think Thanksgiving is just a reminder that we have a lot in common.”

He noted that America’s 250th celebrations “didn’t really work” with Democrats, “But Thanksgiving is Thanksgiving, and it predates the republic in the sense that it goes back to 1620 and 1621 and the early early stages of the Great American Experiment before we were formally a country. Of course, the first Thanksgiving happened officially a lot later. But we think about who we are, who we were, what we've achieved, where we've come from. So it does predate all of that, and it is an opportunity to reconnect both with our roots and with each other.”