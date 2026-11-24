The Democratic National Committee already has their plans ready for the 2028 primary. The Republicans have Donald Trump joking before the White House press corps that his newly installed chief of staff Stephen Miller should run for the GOP nomination over VP JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Who seems better prepared?

A new article out from The New York Times details that the DNC is planning 12 presidential debates. The first is set for June 2027. And we don't even know who is running yet, though we have some inklings. AOC may throw her hat in the ring, as may Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Mark Kelly, Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. It's shaping up to be a crowded field, just as it was in 2020 when Joe Biden got the nod.

It's not just debates that the DNC is organizing, they've also got some criteria. To be part of the debates, candidates will have to "agree to not participate in any other event in which two or more candidates appear at the same time, and meet polling and fund-raising thresholds," though exactly what those will be is yet to be determined.

The goal of all this is party unity, which is a far cry from whatever is going on with the GOP. Vance is undoubtedly planning to run. He's already begun to distance himself, ever so slightly, from his boss President Trump. Rubio has had presidential ambitions for years and his speeches over the past few years, as well as his ability to juggle multiple high-level jobs without complaint or sign of stress, has been breathtaking.

After returning from China on Friday, fresh from his trip meeting Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for a trilateral summit, Trump stepped into the White House briefing room to speak about the trip and take questions from the ever-hungry pool of reporters. At one point, he offered the lectern to Vance, then to Rubio. Both men stated their piece, seeming like they were stepping out to compete for the GOP nomination. Also in the wings are Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, both of whom have been rejected by American voters on the national stage.

Then Trump offered the place of pride to Miller, who spoke firmly and steadfastly about the president's accomplishments over the past two years and the glory of what is yet to come. As he stepped away from the podium, Trump said he's "better than both these guys," or something like that. It was absurd. But everyone had a good laugh. Except that it wasn't super funny, because the DNC is getting organized while the GOP is dicking around.

It seems like the plan right now is to wait to see who Trump anoints and then run with it. But the GOP has to get their sh*t together and realize that it's time to prep for what's next. Democrats are already doing that, and after that midterm defeat, the GOP is pretty far behind.

This originally appeared in Libby Emmons' newsletter. You can subscribe here.