Michael Alfonso, the representative-elect for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, spoke with guest host Libby Emmons on Monday’s edition of Human Events Daily on his goals for coming into Congress, as well as how socialism brings about “equitable suffering for everyone.”

Alfonso, who at the age of 27 will be the youngest House representative ever, said that he will be prioritizing affordability during his time in the House. “When we look at what happened in the midterms, Republicans lost young people. We need to make sure that we're making these same young people feel better off when we are in power. I can't blame them for voting against Republicans. Now it's really simple. All we have to do to get back on track is start focusing here at home. Stop worrying about being the world's policeman and start worrying about our own border enforcement.”

Emmons spoke on the socialists coming into Congress following the midterms, saying that they’re talking about “how they want to focus on domestic things, but then they can't stop talking about Israel and what they think should happen with Israel.”

“And so it's sort of this little bait and switch with Democrats, where they're saying they want to focus on domestic things, and then they can't stop talking about foreign nations. What do you think the American people want to hear, and what do you think specifically young people want to see you do once you're in Congress.”

Alfonso replied, “Well, young people want an answer to two simple questions: How am I going to afford a home, and how am I going to have a job that supports a family?”

He said the left has “a really easy, good pitch,” which is that they’ll give them all this stuff for free. “But here's the thing: my grandparents came to this country from Cuba, where they actually tried this lie of free stuff, and it doesn't work. It gets you equitable suffering for everyone. So the challenge here is now that Republicans don't have the levers of power, we can't just be the party of no, no socialism, no communism. We have to offer actual alternatives. We need to put forward an America First agenda that is going to help benefit the American people, and they will feel it in their pocketbooks if they decide to trust Republicans.”

He later said that he was open to working with anyone regardless of political party on the issue of affordability, however, “the left is having the classic bait and switch right now. They campaigned on affordability. They don't actually have any solutions to that problem.”

“You watch on day one, they're going to start grabbing your guns. They're going to go after redistricting plans down at the state level. They don't care about affordability. They don't care about fixing Americans' problems. What they care about is power, and it's going to be very clear in the first week when they get sworn in.”

Emmons said that Republicans need to make a point that "socialized healthcare is worse healthcare," adding, "I think that's clear, even just since the implementation of Obamacare." She asked about the socialists coming into Congress, such as Melat Kiros and Darializa Chevalier and whether they would work across the aisle to get work done, noting that Hakeem Jeffries said the party would not. “What do you think that’s going to look like in terms of actually getting things done?”

Alfonso replied, “Well, I would actually flip the question around. You know, sometimes we ask, how are Republicans going to work with Democrats? A better question is, how are Democrats going to work with our president?”

“He's still here for two more years. They don't have a veto-proof majority. They need to make sure that any laws that come through pass the Donald Trump check, and that's our last saving grace right now. I'm not too worried about what the Democrats can get done in Congress because President Trump is going to protect us from all of the madness. But here's the thing: if we don't start looking forward to 2028, and Republicans don't start winning the message back, actually talking about real solutions to the affordability crisis in America, we’re in a tough spot.”