Melania Trump honors American military families for their sacrifices during Fort Rucker visit

First Lady Melania Trump honored America’s troops and their families in a visit to Alabama’s Fort Rucker on Thursday, saying that their service “will have an impact for generations.” She urged Americans to think of those families this Thanksgiving who may have an empty seat at their table as their loved ones serve in the military.

“Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and I look across this room at Fort Rucker today, I want to take a moment to say thank you to one very important group of people: the families of America's military. Your role is profound. While your loved ones are deployed, it is up to you to keep your families strong, keep your children safe, and keep your homes full of love. This is a big responsibility. I recognize that your sacrifices extend far beyond Thanksgiving. Oh heart, it is the holiday season which brings the image of an empty seat at your table into our collective focus.

"I know each of you has those quiet moments when you are on your own and you wish your loved one was home to help with homework, to be there to celebrate that winning touchdown, to birthdays, and of course, to bedtime. The sacrifices of military families don't make the headlines, but you are the foundation for the world's most capable military.

"Visiting Americans' military bases is special to me. Our soldiers are the best in the world. Our commitment is elite, and our determination is second to none. At its heart, service in the United States military is a commitment to defend our Constitution. Our warriors are there today, ready to protect our individual liberty, our freedom to speak as we wish, to assemble peacefully, and to worship according to our own beliefs.

"America is blessed with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, two of the most consequential documents in human history. The words in these documents, however, cannot protect themselves. It takes Americans willing to put something greater than themselves first: freedom. Your service is not transactional in nature, your service will have an impact for generations.

"Here at Fort Rucker, we see powerful aircraft take off to the heavens. But behind the strength of those pilots who rise into the skies is the work of your loved ones who remain on the ground. To every American watching us today, in a few weeks you will be sitting around your Thanksgiving table in the warmth of your own home, surrounded by your loved ones, sharing a wonderful meal and perhaps enjoying a football game on television.

"Take a moment to think of America's service people and the families with an open seat at their Thanksgiving table. Those families are just as important in maintaining America's elite status and in protecting our freedom. May God bless our military families, protect our troops, and Happy Thanksgiving from Fort Rucker. Thank you.”

Trump left the stage following her speech, taking time to greet members of the military and their family members in the crowd.