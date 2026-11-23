Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec brought on Katie Zacharia for Monday’s edition of the show, during which she spoke about an investigation launched into her by the California State Bar, saying that she wasn’t shocked it was launched.

“I also want to ask you about this report that I saw going around this weekend. That the California Bar Association apparently is responding to some, investigating some kind of complaint by an organization about you. That the far left is now pushing to put you personally under investigation. Is that true?” Posobiec asked.

“It is, and the reason I'm smiling, Jack, is because similar to what happened to Jensen or what you watched with Pete or anyone else,” said Zacharia. She said, “we are very easily able to trace back to the inception, the genesis of this, right? So if I look at who is the Campaign for Accountability that started this, that sent the complaint over to the California State Bar, the Campaign for Accountability is a Soros Open Society-funded watchdog group that has predominantly focused on and targeted only and specifically Trump Republicans. So that is of no shock.”

“This wasn't an independent investigation launched by the California State Bar. This was done on behalf of the Campaign for Accountability. And now, the chair of the Campaign for Accountability is a radical pro-abortionist kind of pro-reproductive rights, if you want to use the euphemism, left-wing extreme woman, and she's on Rachel Maddow’s show, and she's the one who submitted this complaint.”

“Now, where did it actually begin? Well, if you go all the way back, it first started with this guy Judd Legum, who basically is a John Podesta operative. He worked for Clinton and he worked for Podesta. He was, I guess, maybe a law student for Podesta, and he calls him a close friend. And he wrote the initial long Substack discussing what he thought was a problem.

“Now, why is that funny or light to me? Because he was one of the biggest operatives in amplifying the Russiagate narrative, the Russiagate hoax. So these people know exactly what they're doing. They know exactly how to do it.”

She noted that the vice chair of the California Bar was appointed by Gavin Newsom, was previously at the ACLU, and “does not hold a Juris Doctor.” Another woman, she noted, graduated from a law school that was 154th in the country, while the school Zacharia graduated from, Pepperdine, is 47th. “And then the third person on there has given a lot of very distasteful commentary on President Trump, and specifically with John Eastman.

“So, listen, these people are not unbiased. This is a political operation, is a hit job, and I can most 100% assuredly say that there will be no issues at all. Jack.”

Posobiec replied that “it's yet another example" of Democrats going after "anyone who is associated with the president at a high level, anyone who comes out and actually supports the ideals, the values of MAGA and America first."

“Well, listen, Jack. Lawfare is the way they win. Trump derangement syndrome is what they run on. What we've seen time and time again,” said Zacharia. She noted that Democrats want to “get rid of the Trump tax cuts.” She added, “this was never about affordability. If the first thing you want to come do is undo President Trump's tax cuts, historic tax cuts, and so on. What's the message? The message is they're already shoring up for impeachment, for investigations, and they are going to waste the people's resources going after every single person in the Trump administration and using all of their power to continue their Trump derangement syndrome rather than promote the interests of the American people. This is what they do.”

“The American people are starting to clue in to the COVID scam, to the RussiaGate scam, to impeachment hoax one and two,” to the multiple legal cases launched against Trump, she said.

“What President Trump said with the Jack Smith case is he said they're not coming after me. I'm just standing in the way. They're coming after you. And the truth is, it's him now. But really, it's the American people and it's the sovereignty of the republic."