RICH BARIS to JACK POSOBIEC: JD Vance is ‘the only one who can repair the rift’ on the right

In Thursday’s edition of Human Events Daily, Jack Posobiec brought on pollster Rich Baris to talk about the race for 2028 in the wake of the midterm results, with Barris saying that JD Vance is the “only one who can repair the rift” on the right.

Posobiec asked Barris to design “a sort of candidate for the 2028, let’s say for the general, what do you think?” Looking at the electorate of 2026, what type of candidate are voters looking for?”

Barris said he would pick a “midwestern millennial.” He said that “we have come to a place where we can all stop pretending like it was ever a smart strategy to govern for the Fox Boomercon,” which only make up one portion of voters over the age of 65.

“But with this midterm electorate, it's screaming at us that millennials are going to start punching at least at their waist level, which means they're the largest cohort out there now, Jack, and we have to adjust for that, if they voted this high in a midterm, rest assured that come 2028 they're going to vote at very high levels. And between them and Hispanics who also voted a little bit more than expected for a midterm, you have to be ready for this.”

He later added, “Conservatism is done. It's on the decline. All right, we are in the age, and not of ideology. We are in an age where people expect this transactional. You got to deliver for them, and you have to be authentic, and they have to believe you.”

Reading from his latest book "Burn It Down," Barris said, “Consider milestones, those basic life markers that society promises. Young, anyone, but young, like this stability, mobility, family formation, a home, right? Debt freedom, dignity, a future that pays off after hard, honest work. Does neoconservatism? Does Marco Rubio? Does Ron DeSantis?”

“Do any of those things I just mentioned, do you hear that in their message, or even the message of that wing of the party? You do not. Again, I'm not even sure we deserve the guy. But there's one person who knows how to talk like that, Jack. One person. That's it. And of course, I'm speaking about the vice president.”

Posobiec asked who would be more powerful on the anti-war question “than an anti-war veteran of the global war on terror? That is a very powerful tool in your arsenal because that's someone they can't attack someone like that for being some shrinking violets.”

Barris replied, “Look, and again, important here because the vice president. You brought up authenticity. An important part of this is that you have to let the vice president be himself. You have to let him be himself.”

“He has to be allowed to run on where he came down on these things. He has to be allowed to speak to voters on their level the way that he he knows how to speak to them. He cannot be playing this game or you know be made to sit on a fence. He is who he is. He's his own man, and you have to be his own man, or we're all going to get destroyed.”

“And let me just say this real quick, Jack. He's the only one who can repair the rift. Look at the d*mn map. The revenge of Massie is all over it. The revenge of Tucker is all over it. There's only one person who either of those two men would ever pick up the phone and call. They don't care about Marco Rubio. They don't care about Ron DeSantis. It's just true.”