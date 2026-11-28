In Friday’s edition of Human Events Daily, Jack Posobiec played his speech at the Liberty Forum in California that took place earlier in the month, in which he outlined how the steps taken by socialists in America have played out before in history.

Speaking on the latest edition of his book Unhumans, Posobiec said, “Unfortunately, I wish this book was a complete failure. I wish that I had been completely wrong when I said that America was heading towards a socialist revolution. I wish that I had been completely mistaken in my analysis, and I never would have been more happy.”

He said of the midterm results, in which Democrats delivered a resounding victory, along with socialist candidates, “This isn't a warning of a coming socialist revolution. This is a warning of a socialist revolution that we are currently in right now. And California has been the canary in the coal mine on this.”

He said later in his speech, “There was once a time in a country where there was incredibly unpopular overseas war, and people felt that it led to an extreme rise in energy prices, in fuel prices. It had a disparate impact on farms. It had a disparate impact on the price of food, and of course, this led to housing shortages.”

“And along came a group of socialists and said, ‘Hey, vote for us. We'll end the war. We'll give you free food. We'll give you free housing. We'll give you free healthcare, and we'll get rid of those people who are in power.’ Sound a little familiar, everybody? Well, guess what? I'm not talking about 2026. I'm talking about 1917 in the Russian Empire, because that is exactly how the Bolsheviks took power in 1917.

He said that Vladimir Lenin, who had been detained in Switzerland amid World War I, was let out by the Germans, who “paid him in a regime change operation to go back to Russia.”

“The Germans realized that Russia was too big and too strong, and the military was too powerful. They couldn't beat them on the battlefield on the Eastern Front,” he said, later adding, “But they realized that if they could make Russia fight themselves and start a civil war in Russia that that perhaps they could knock Russia out of the war, and that's exactly what happened.”

“So Vladimir Lenin went into St. Petersburg and then went and riled up the crowds and riled up the workers and riled up the students. Sound familiar? And he told them that if you come and join our movement, our communist movement, that we will give you peace, land, and bread.”

“That was the actual slogan of the original Communist Party in the original Communist Revolution, and that should be a wake-up call I think to a lot of people to say this has all happened before. This is the playbook, and we lay that out here.”

He said that the Americans have “the benefit of the hindsight of history,” adding that the communists “did not provide peace. They did not provide land. They did not provide bread. In fact, you had to have ration cards to be able to go get bread from bread lines.”

“They destroyed every system in the country, trying to make everyone equal, and not only did they, and then they did the exact same thing in communist China. Not only did they not provide any of the equality or peace that they claimed.”

He said the same thing happened in China, with Chairman Mao “trying to overturn every farm,” ordering farmers to melt down their steel, and killing all the sparrows, which killed off the predator of crop pests.

“We can see, ladies and gentlemen, this has all happened before, and it has always led to disaster. It has led to ruin. It has led to famine, and in fact, it has been the single largest killer of humans in the last 100 years in peacetime. 100 million people have been killed under these types of systems, and I fear greatly that those types of systems are the very same that are being erected around us here today.”

“And I can see that same playbook being run by, and they're just out and out about it now. They name themselves the Democrat Socialists of America. They admit it. They admit what they were about.”