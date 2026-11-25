Nidal Hasan, the convicted Fort Hood mass shooter who murdered 13 people at the Texas military installation in 2009, has asked a federal judge to halt his scheduled December execution while he pursues a legal challenge. Hasan, who is currently held on military death row at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, is seeking additional time to pursue a federal review of his case.

A motion was filed in civilian court, with the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Kansas acting as standby counsel. The filing seeks a stay of execution to allow Hasan to submit a habeas corpus petition that challenges the constitutionality of his death sentence, arguing that a person facing the death penalty is “entitled to one fair opportunity to seek federal habeas relief.”

"There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system," Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project, said in a statement.

"Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case," the statement added. "We urge the court to stop the government from bypassing Mr. Hasan’s due process rights in its rush to carry out this execution."

Hasan was convicted in 2013 on 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder. The former US Army major and psychiatrist opened fire inside a medical building at Fort Hood in November 2009, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30 others.

The execution is scheduled to take place on December 3. He is expected to be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood, the first time the US military has carried out an execution in more than 60 years. The case had faced continued coverage this year after the Trump administration announced that the execution would be livestreamed. The administration later backed away from that plan following public backlash.

The shooting was motivated by Hasan’s opposition to US military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hasan, a Muslim, had previously told a panel of military mental health experts that he welcomed the death sentence because he would be dying as a martyr.