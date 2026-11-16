President Donald Trump has slammed 60 Minutes after the CBS News program reported on military failures with Iran, where the regime launched drone attacks at American airbases, which ultimately killed six soldiers in Kuwait.

He went after the program in a post to Truth Social, saying, “The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors. A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated. Since February 28, 2026, the start of Epic Fury, Iran has fired between 8,000-9,000 One-way Attack Drones. Only 2 of them got through, resulting in U.S. fatalities, both on the first day, hitting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia."

"Likewise, Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles. Only 1 out of the 2,0000 got through, and caused U.S. fatalities (Jordan). Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths. CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective. No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes ‘report.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The 60 Minutes report included an eight-month investigation that claimed that there was not enough protection from drone attacks at an army outpost known as Port Shuaiba about 65 miles from Iran. The program claimed that 31 US military and diplomatic sites have been hit by Iran across eight countries.

The report also included an interview with Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who filed a whistleblower complaint surrounding the drones to Congress. He said that the port was equipped to “stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack.”

“The site had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance,” Ramsbottom said.

Ramsbottom demanded to know in the complaint to Congress why there was no "dedicated protection against one-way attack drones."

Ramsbottom said that the soldiers at the port were not given a counter-drone system even though one was ordered.

One of the two civilian medics who was stationed where the attacks took place, Tanner Carson, claimed in the "60 Minutes" interview, "We did not have the manpower nor the equipment for any kind of a mass casualty incident."

The segment for 60 Minutes also had interviews with the family members of soldiers who were killed in the strikes.

The conflict with Iran has been going on since February when the US and Israel kicked off the start of Operation Epic Fury, however, there have been wide swaths of time since April when the conflict has been cold, without strikes between the US and Iran. The last time the US conducted major strikes in Iran was in early September. Trump has said that there will not be a deal with the regime and that Iran is nearly defeated.