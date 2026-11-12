Trump says ‘we don’t need a deal with Iran’ because US has ‘their money’ and ‘their Strait’

President Donald Trump has said that the US does not need a deal with Iran since the US has "their money" and "their Strait."

He made the comments in a post to Truth Social on Thursday, where he also announced that Vice President JD Vance will be in charge of taking care of "massive corruption and crime" taking place in Democrat-controlled cities and states.

"We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!" Trump said in the post.

In the same post, Trump said that Vance—who has been working to develop a deal to end the Iran war—will "focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S."

He named the states of "Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more" that should come under heavy scrutiny.

Trump tasking Vance to work more so on corruption signals that the president is shifting the veep from the Iran assignment. This comes after Vance posted on X following the midterms that the reason the GOP lost the midterms "is the war."

Vance also pointed to inflation and the US' relationship with Israel at the time as points of concern for the GOP to address.

Previous to the midterm loss, Trump signaled that the US may conduct a final operation or a "mini Operation Epic Fury" to finish off the job in Iran after the elections took place. What will happen remains to be seen.