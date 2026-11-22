A young woman in the Netherlands who became a public face for the nation's trans-rights movement and advocate for medical reforms, has died by government-assisted suicide at just 28 years old.

Born in 1998, "Jason" Bhugwandass suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father. She was put into a youth care facility when she was 16, later becoming an advocate for reform of that care system after allegedly suffering psychological and physical abuse. Along the way Bhugwandass underwent gender transition.

Bhugwandass, who was the subject of the 2021 documentary NPODoc: Jason, underwent a double mastectomy and was frequently photographed without her shirt on, showing both the scars under her removed breasts and scars from self-harm on her arm.

She was also named Pride ambassador in 2022 and received numerous government awards, such as the Amsterdammer van het Jaar (Amsterdammer of the Year) in 2021, given by then-Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, reported AD.

After Bhugwandass' death, Halsema offered a statement of sympathy: "Sometimes there are people who change your life. Gradually, not with a bang. From the very first moment I met Jason, I have loved him. Because of his giftedness, his courage, and his incredible perseverance.

"But it was also always mixed with sadness and compassion for the injustice done to him, for the life stolen from him that prevented him from truly flourishing. How Jason deserved that. And how our society deserved that."

Responses on social media praised Bhugwandass, while others marveled that this young woman, who had been put into psychiatric care, sexually abused, gender transitioned, and then celebrated, was put to death by the same government that allowed the abuse and paid for the sex change.

"This woman, alias 'Jason' Bhugwandass, has died at 28. After suffering a lifetime of sexual abuse, she became an activist for children in psychiatric care. Then she amputated her breasts and began taking testosterone to try to be a man instead of a woman. The city of Amsterdam made her a Pride ambassador and put this poster around the city. The title of the campaign was 'My Gender, My Pride,'" said Róisín Michaux.

"Poor young woman," said UK women's rights activist Helen Joyce. "Victimised 3 times. First sexually abused. Then mutilated by the gender ghouls, and turned into a poster 'boy' for 'gender-affirming care'. And when that supposed panacea didn't work, given lethal drugs to end her suffering. Suffering others caused and exacerbated."

"A woman with severe self-harm scars who was made the face of trans pride in the Netherlands has died by euthanasia. 'Jason' Bhugwandass wrote about suffering from PTSD and many other conditions," Andy Ngo wrote.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also remarked on her passing. "It leaves me speechless," Jetten said on X. "Deeply affected by the death of Jason Bhugwandass. The way he fought against abuses in youth care over the past few years deserves respect and appreciation. He gave others who had been through the same things the voice he himself had so sorely missed. Devastated that Jason is no longer with us. I wish all his loved ones and everyone who cared about him all the strength they need."

"Today we mourn and condemn the euthanasia death of Jason Bhugwandaas, a 28-year-old woman who identified as a 'trans man,'" posted the Feministes de Catalunya.

"She was born into a family marked by abuse and mistreatment by her father, in a neighborhood where the norm was to go out and commit crimes. She was arrested and locked up in a secure juvenile justice facility, where she continued to suffer mistreatment and humiliation, including 22 hours a day in isolation and physical restraint, despite having suffered from severe depression and suicidal thoughts for years. When she was released at 18, still suffering the aftereffects of post-traumatic stress from everything she had been through, she only received care after a suicide attempt that left her in intensive care."

Bhugwandass' efforts did result in the 2024 closure of the kind of facility in which she was housed as a teenager. An apology was offered to her by Minister Mirjam Sterk in August, and at that time, Bhugwandass said she would no longer be a public figure. "For me, it stops here. I am too ill. I now want time and space for myself and my loved ones."

She had a condition called Lance-Adams syndrome, which a family member said contributed to causing her limitations "in his daily life." That syndrome, according to the NIH, "is a rare complication of successful cardiopulmonary resuscitation."