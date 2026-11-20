Reports of sexual crimes in Ceuta have spiked 650 percent since there was an influx of migrants into the Spanish territory, with many of the crimes being against children.

According to the Spanish outlet El Espanol, reports of sexual assaults rose from four to 30 in a three-month timeframe in 2025 to 2026 respectively. The report compared sexual assaults from July 30 to October 29 between the two years to identify the dramatic crime spike.

16 of the thirty cases involved minors. None of the cases in 2025 involved minors. The report also showed a rise in violent attacks with weapons. Those cases classified as "firearm assault" went from eight to 56 in that same timeframe.

Home invasion reports jumped from 35 to 1,018. Robberies with violence jumped from 85 to 618.

Overall, cases that called on emergency authorities rose from 2,233 to 11,286 in that same timeframe. A government source that spoke to the outlet said that they saw the increase in criminal reports as reflecting the "serious deterioration" of the city.

"We're not just talking about irregular immigration. This is an emergency that directly affects public safety, the peace of mind of our citizens, and the normal functioning of our city," the source added in Spanish.

Over the course of a few days earlier this year, 80,000 migrants flooded Ceuta. Although many of the migrants have left, there are still many others who have stayed behind in the area, creating tension with the native population.

In October, the city had a crisis of sanitation where migrants had turned storm drains into toilets, but a storm resulted in the drains overflowing, causing the sewage to leak out onto the beaches in the region.