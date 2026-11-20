King Charles III has called on the Church of England to protect people of “every belief” in British society, as he continued to emphasize the importance of religious pluralism in the United Kingdom.

The King made the remarks Tuesday while inaugurating a new five-year term of the General Synod, the governing body of the Church of England. Speaking as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, Charles addressed bishops, clergy and lay representatives.

"At a time when our society can feel divided, it is all the more important that the Church of England continues to extend its ministry among all the people of this country," King Charles said. "The Church protects not just the Christian faith of all of us gathered in this room, but the very space for faith itself – of every belief – within our whole society and national discourse.”

The remarks come amid a series of changes and public statements that have placed a larger emphasis on his role in protecting religious freedoms rather than the established Christian faith in the country. Earlier this year, the official description of the King’s responsibilities was revised to state that he “protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation.”

Charles has also continued to emphasize engagement with other religious communities in the United Kingdom, including Muslims and Sikhs. Those efforts have drawn criticism from some Christians who argue that the monarch is abandoning his traditional duties as head of the Church of England.

Last Easter, Charles failed to issue an official Easter message. However, he still managed to recognize the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Under the Coronation Oath, King Charles is specifically obligated to uphold the Protestant faith and preserve the Church of England. During his coronation in 2023, the archbishop of Canterbury administered the oath, asking Charles: “Will you to the utmost of your power maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel? Will you to the utmost of your power maintain in the United Kingdom the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law? Will you maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline, and government thereof, as by law established in England? And will you preserve unto the Bishops and Clergy of England, and to the Churches there committed to their charge, all such rights and privileges as by law do or shall appertain to them or any of them?”

Charles answered, “All this I promise to do.”