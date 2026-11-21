The Great Replacement theory has often been called a racist conspiracy. The idea is that western governments have been encouraging and refusing to curb mass migration to their nations by migrants from third world and developing countries. While it's called a conspiracy, there is plenty of data to back it up, whether it be the millions of illegal immigrants let into the US under the Biden administration or the UK government's penchant for facilitating migrant dinghies, welcoming hundreds of migrants in at a time, and giving them taxpayer funded resources.

Now, Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen has spoken out and said that she is "not a supporter of a great replacement of the population." Islam is the largest minority religion in Denmark, and the nation has already banned the full modesty covering of the burqa as well as the loud call to public prayer that is common in Islamic practice.

Speaking to podcast Borgerlig Tabloid, she said, "I am European, Danish and from Aalborg. It is all connected, of course. And I am not a supporter of a great replacement of the population." French outlet Le Monde, reporting on the conversation, said that Fredericksen was "echo[ing] language drawn from the conspiracy theory promoted by the European far right."

Fredericksen went on to say that she wanted Denmark to stay Danish and that she is opposed to "a multicultural society where cultures are treated as equal. We are a Danish society, and we form an ethnically Danish indigenous tribe. Of course, this evolves when new people arrive here. But it is also necessary that, in the future, Denmark still has a strong majority culture."

Those migrants who have come to Europe, replacing the population, using taxpayer funded resources at a much higher rate than native Europeans, are primarily Muslim from North African, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian nations. Fredericksen mentioned that, calling them the MENAPT countries, namely those in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey. She said that migrants from those nations bring with them "a culture of domination."

Fredericksen's podcast comments follow remarks she made in Parliament in August when she said that Europe itself was "threatened from outside and, no, from within." She said while Russia would be the greatest enemy of Europe when it came to anti-democratic forces, the real issue "is that a major enemy has begun to develop from within," that threat, she said, are "the foreigners who have come to Europe." France and Sweden, she said, "have been partly destroyed because of foreigners."

France has witnessed extreme riots that resulted in the desecration and destruction of national monuments, including an Antifa-instigated arson attack on the 300-year-old town hall in Limoges. Fredericksen has advocated for migrants in Denmark to be deported to Rwanda, a third nation willing to take them.

Globalist leaders claim it is racist to say such things, fully ignoring that it is also true. Muslims who come to these nations live in their own enclaves, refuse to assimilate to the indigenous, European culture, commit more crimes, use more government funded programs and resources, and demand that their culture be respected and represented while dismissing the culture of the nation they intentionally moved to.

LeMonde framed Fredericksen's comments as "anti-Muslim" instead of "pro-Danish," which is what they were. There is a perception that for a native European to prefer their own culture, to wish that their nations remain culturally European, is problematic. They see no issue with the eradication of France, Sweden, or Denmark as more and more foreigners take control culturally and politically. Denmark was once a nation that ruled other lands from Ghana to Serampore to St. Thomas to Greenland to Norway.

The wish to retain one's nation as culturally and politically itself is not racist, it is simply nationalist. Muslim nations do not wish to be overtaken and remade in the image of Europe. In fact, nations that did see colonialist European rule have said that this act of remaking a nation is racist, as well. So either way, Europeans are framed as racist, whether in wanting to retain their own nations or wanting to conquer others.

A new survey out from Pew Research shows that Muslims will outnumber Christians globally by 2035. Researchers note that while Christianity "will keep growing too," it will not be nearly at the rate of Islam.

"It's the babies," Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett said. "Muslims are growing faster than all other major religious groups because they are having the most children. Christians, who have the next-highest fertility rate, are expected to keep pace with the world’s overall population growth.

"Total fertility rates were 3.1 children per Muslim woman and 2.5 per Christian woman in the 2020-2025 period. For all other women combined, the average was 1.6 children per woman. A generation can typically replace itself with a fertility rate of around 2.1 children per woman."

There has already been Muslim pushback against Fredericksen's opposition to the Islamic infiltration of her nation. "Screw you," said a Moroccan Danish Instagram influencer. She claimed that Fredericksen's comments were "damaging" to Muslim women. "My account is proof that you can be free, fierce, confident, funny, beautiful, it doesn't matter," said the influencer.

Western nations have sought to engage in feminist practice, encouraging women not to have children, to have them later in life when fertility becomes an issue, or to abort their children before they are born. In Iceland, selective abortion has resulted in the elimination of Down Syndrome, while the US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.

Western nations must make a decision: do they want to hold to their ideals of multiculturalism and lose their nations to a people who do not believe in those ideals and will not uphold them or do they wish to expel multiculturalist ideology and retain the integrity and culture of their own nations? While European leaders dither about which road they will choose, the choice is being made for them and Europe itself is what's at stake.