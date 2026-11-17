Reporting on the ground from Manilla for Human Events Daily, Jack Posobiec spoke on Trump’s meetings with Asian leaders at the ASEAN Summit, and how Trump’s meeting with leaders in the Eastern Hemisphere are about “shoring up US alliances around Asia before he goes in for a show of force to put leverage on Xi Jinping.”

Speaking on Trump’s actions during the summit in the Philippines, Posobiec said, “One of the big things that we were able to see in covering this for Real America's Voice was that President Trump just signed this new trade agreement with Thailand. What he's doing with Thailand is actually really big for American manufacturers and American farmers. A huge win because they are dropping all tariffs on US goods and US agriculture. That's a huge, unequivocal win for the United States.

“Who do we also see early on in this tariff fight? What was Vietnam? Vietnam came to the United States very early on, another Southeast Asian nation, and said they wanted to drop all their tariffs. So President Trump is actually winning the fight here, and of course, the reciprocity on that means the US is going to go easier on them with tariffs.”

“So what does this all mean? This is about the rebalancing away from China. This of course has been what President Trump has been pushing for for a long time, for the US trade and US trading partners to be able to start to rebalance that relationship between the United States and China, and that of course looms as we're here in Manila.

He said that tomorrow Trump would be flying to Shenzhen, China, where he will be meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

“Now, one of the other groups that the president met with very briefly while we were here early on was meeting with the leaders of the Quad: the head of India, the head of Japan, the head of Australia. Why was the president doing that, folks?

"Put it all together. He's meeting with the Southeast Asian leaders. He's meeting with the Quad leaders. What do all of these countries have in common? Very simple. This is all about shoring up US alliances around Asia before he goes in for a show of force to put leverage on Xi Jinping to show that the United States and America's relationships with their allies and partners here in Southeast Asia are absolutely strong.”

“And this is something that he wants to show the Chinese, wants to show the CCP, and show Chairman Xi Jinping before he sits down in Shenzhen, China, with him tomorrow.