President Donald Trump and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a trade pact on Tuesday in a step to that will see Thailand remove all tariffs on US exports and remove other barriers for American goods. The pact is expected to lead to a full deal and has kicked off the president's tour in Asia to hold meetings with various country leaders, including the Philippines and China. He will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Trump plans to talk about nuclear disarmament.

Trump said of the pact with Thailand, “We’ve been working on this deal for a long time, and it’s going to be a wonderful deal for both parties, I believe. But I’m thrilled to join Prime Minister Anutin of Thailand as we sign a historic trade deal between our two countries.” They signed the deal on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.

The pact, which is a preliminary step before a full agreement, also outlines that Thailand will buy around $2.6 billion in additional US agricultural products. “This is an incredible victory for both countries, both the people of Thailand and the American people. And I look forward to finalizing the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks. Our staff is working on it very diligently, and it’ll be done.”

The signing of the deal comes as a kick-off with Trump's trip to Asia.

Trump was greeted in Manila when he landed, with the Philippine government playing the "YMCA."

Trump, as well as the other leaders at the ASEAN summit, are expected to discuss efforts to deepen trade relations. During a speach at the summit, the president said that the summit is "unprecedented" and that it will be the start of "several important, new, critical mineral deals to secure our supply chains and ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier."

Although there are multiple meetings with Asian countries slated to take place, the most tense will likely be between Trump, Putin, and Xi concerning nuclear disarmament. Trump said of the trilateral meeting on Monday, "And we'll be with President Xi, he was here a month ago. And we're also gonna meet with President Putin. And we may meet with Kim Jong Un also." Trump added about the North Korean dictator, "He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi."