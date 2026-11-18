At the start of an historic Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about removing trade and investment barriers to the United States.

The Chinese President will host the APEC CEO and Economic Leaders summit, which includes President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Via an English translator, Xi said, "we should remove trade and investment barriers," adding that a key reason to do so was "to promote development that is balanced," according to CNBC.

Xi said that China was "a promising land for development," for businesses globally and mentioned plans for "Bay Area" cooperation. He did not specifically mention US tariffs.

The "Greater Bay area" includes Shenzhen, which has several major tech companies, and also includes Hong Kong and Macau. The US region around San Francisco is also referred to as the Bay area.

Xi said, "China will not only cut tariffs and expand market access, but also go a step further," adding that "China would 'reform' rules and regulations to give foreign businesses 'full manufacturing access.'"

"Global growth lacks momentum," Xi said, but "still global trade keeps growing against headwinds, and breakthroughs are being made in emerging technologies at a faster pace." He discussed the "hard questions of our times," as to whether to keep doors open or closed but later said that opening doors was considered to bring "progress."

"There can be no stability without security, and no security without stability," he said.

In a call for APEC members to "deepen coordination in the digital economy and AI." He said that it was a way to drive economic growth.

"Unicorn companies and large AI models have emerged in large numbers and many innovations have empowered hundreds of trades and industries and reached millions of households," he said.

Last year, the U.S. and China made an agreement to lower tariffs, but they have not yet implemented a $30 billion dollar plan to cut duties on goods.