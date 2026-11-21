A notorious drug lord that is one the top 10 of the FBI's most wanted has been captured in Mexico during a clash between the cartel and military forces.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, who also goes by El Chapo Isidro, was captured by military forces in Guasave, per the Mexican Ministry of National Defense.

Flores was "detained by Special Forces of the National Guard and the Mexican Army, arrived in Mexico City at 0520 hours today aboard a military transport aircraft," the Ministry stated, translated from Spanish to English.

"It should be noted that, during this operation, 7 attackers were killed and 8 suspected criminals were arrested, including the 3 transferred to Mexico City and 5 who were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office," the Mexican Ministry of Defense added about details of the events.

During the chaos, four members of the Mexican army were killed. Baseball players with the Algodoneros de Guasave called for a time out as gunshots sounded across the field. Fans and players rushed out of the stands.

One of the sport commentators said, "There is an off-field situation. There is a national security situation and we’d better pause and we’ll be reporting any developments in the game."

Flores has been charged with organized crime and offense against public health. The operation in Guasave, a city in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, was thrown into turmoil as the operation took place.

Flores' second in command, Germán N, was also captured in the raid. The drug lord was indicted in 2012 and 2019 for drug trafficking and illegal weapons charges.

The 2019 case was updated recently to include information that he allegedly abducted and then killed a member of the Mexico National Guard in October 2022.

Flores has been able to evade capture for over a decade. His alleged crimes include conspiracy to manufacture and distribute meth, continuing a criminal enterprise, murder, fentanyl manufacturing and distribution, conspiracy, and others.