Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT), the ranking member and incoming chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), has told Jay Clayton, the Director of National Intelligence, in classified communication that his committee will not approve government funds for SpaceX systems unless he finds out who slowed Ukraine's Starlink system called Starshield, according to CNN.

Himes, set to become chairman of the HPSCI in January, is demanding clarity on what specific circumstances led to a slowdown of Ukraine's Starshield in October and other occasions in recent months.

“Simply, our committee cannot authorize funds for the development of government systems that the government will not fully control,” Himes wrote to Clayton. “I appreciate your assistance in obtaining transparency in this instance so we can have confidence going forward in authorizing funding for the development of systems using SpaceX as the primary vendor.”

In a letter that Himes wrote directly to Elon Musk, he states that he formally requests that senior officials at SpaceX meet with him to explain the Ukraine Starshield service disruptions that took place in October. He states that Starshield is a government-purchased service with a contract between the U.S. government and SpaceX, using the commercial Starlink constellation. Himes asked for an explanation of what changes were made, and whether the changes were made unilaterally by SpaceX or whether they were made at the direction of a U.S. government official. He also asked for a "precise technical explanation" as to which areas of Ukraine are currently receiving Starshield service.

Himes wrote that this "calls into question every contract the U.S. government has with SpaceX," adding, "it is difficult for me to continue supporting the authorization of funding for these SpaceX-developed, government-owned systems until I receive satisfactory answers to my questions about the Starshield service in Ukraine."

Himes ended the letter by questioning whether "Congress should proceed with SpaceX as a contractor on other national security initiatives."

Gene Wu, incoming Texas House majority leader, has said that he would like Elon Musk prosecuted, but doesn't say what for. Democrats have said that Musk's companies should be nationalized. Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich said on a recent podcast, "the Democrats ought to be starting this not just with oversight hearings but also starting laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX."

Musk was said to have donated $455 million to Republicans in the midterm elections.