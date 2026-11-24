Newly leaked data has revealed the toll the Ukraine-Russia war has had on the Russian side, with the country losing around 1 in every 200 citizens to the conflict.

A study carried out by exiled Russian publications Mediazona and Meduza, using data uncovered in a recent hack, found that since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2021, over 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. This represents one out of every 200 Russians.

The updated death toll estimate includes data that was part of a recent breach of the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat. Hackers from the groups Belarusian Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow claimed responsibility for the hack, per the New York Post.

The hacked data included some from Russia’s civil registry and government-run data exchange system, using it to identify at least 490,000 soldier deaths as of September 2026. However, there is a lag in the reporting of deaths by Russia’s government, meaning that figure did not include most deaths that took place in 2026, and many from 2025.

The publications reached the 700,000 figure using up-to-date registrations, as well as soldiers who were listed as missing but were most likely dead. This comes as the Kremlin has kept Russians in the dark about the scale of losses during the conflict. February will mark five years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Even with the losses, Russia is reportedly on track to recruit around 409,000 new soldiers in 2026. Also making up a portion of front-line troops in the country are prison inmates.

On the other side of the conflict, Ukraine has reportedly suffered around 600,000 casualties, included those killed, wounded, and missing, as of January 2026, per the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It is difficult for the public to have accurate casualty numbers from both sides, as government officials have kept numbers of deaths and casualties close to the chest.

The Trump administration has made attempts to reach peace between the two nations. Trump said in a Friday press conference following his trip to China for a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that he and Putin had spoken about the conflict.

“We're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done,” Trump said. He added, “He clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives, who are doing a good job, but it's a tough job.”