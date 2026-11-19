Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin came together on Thursday in Shenzhen and issued a three-way peace declaration, where the countries "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and said they would commit to more talks about nuclear disarmament.

On Thursday, Trump, Xi, and Putin sat down in a rare meeting between the three most powerful leaders in the world. The aftermath of that meeting was a 4 point "Declaration toward Peace."

The leaders offered the joint statement after the roughly hour and a half-long meeting. The leaders said that they "had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security."

The White House released those four points, called the Declaration towards Peace.

"As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security. "The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. "The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. "The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons."

The US, China, and Russia all agreed that the UN is in need of reform and that they must take the lead on global energy production. Additionally, they agreed that the International Criminal Court, which has taken aim at all three super power nations, must not abuse its jurisdiction.

On nuclear weapons, there were some disagreements. Trump has pushed for a reduction in nuclear weapons but China, which has the least number of these of the three nations, doesn't believe they should have to reduce their more limited stockpile.

The war in Ukraine, begun by Putin in February 2022, was also at issue but Putin told reporters after the meeting with the two other world leaders that Ukraine and Europe were "not yet ready" to get to a solution in the war, CBS News reports.

Trump met with both leaders individually before the three met together for the trilateral meeting. During the bilateral meeting with China, Trump and Xi agreed to reduce tariff protections on both sides by $30 billion. Xi said that the US-China relationship was "stable and improved" following the American president's visit.