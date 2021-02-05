Pennsylvania Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Give Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Immigrants

In the latest effort to put illegal immigrants on an undeserved pedestal, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill to give drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants.

What’s worse, it was supported by some state republicans.

Sponsored by 27 House democrats and two republicans, House Bill 279 is currently pending in the House Transportation Committee and would let people without a Social Security number, including those living in the country illegally, get a driver’s license or learner’s permit.

“In today’s fast-paced world, a driver’s license is essential to earn a living, travel safely, and live a dignified existence,” the sponsors wrote in a January memo.

They are correct, but having a driver’s license is a privilege, not something to be given out like candy.

The bill amends current state law to allow people without a Social Security number to apply for a driver’s license or learner’s permit using such alternatives as a federal taxpayer identification number, foreign passport, consular identification document, or birth certificate, the Epoch Times reports.

“Unfortunately, countless undomented persons are unable to apply for a driver’s license in Pennsylvania because they do not have the required Social Security number,” the lawmakers wrote.

This is true, because they are here illegally.

“As a result, they contribute to our economy without the equal protections and basic rights that the rest of us enjoy, such as the ability to drive safely to work, school, and businesses.”

The co-sponsors argue that, since a road test is required to receive a license, passing the bill will make roads safer by reducing the number of unlicensed and uninsured drivers on the roads.

Meanwhile, republican senators recently introduced legislation that would block certain federal funds flowing to states that allow illegal immigrants to have driver’s licenses.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said that she and a number of other GOP senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), have introduced the Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act. The bill targets sanctuary states that allow immigrants to obtain licenses without proof they legally reside here.

“No town in America is secure from criminals and terrorists if our borders aren’t policed and federal immigration laws aren’t fully enforced,” Blackburn said in a statement. “This country is governed by the rule of law. We should not reward illegal aliens with drivers licenses when they fail to follow the proper legal process.”

“This law will require states that issue driver licenses to illegal aliens or states that fail to share immigration enforcement information with the DHS to return unallocated funds to the JAG program within 30 days,” she added.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states and Washington D.C. have passed laws to allow illegal immigrants to get their license: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington.

What will come next? Perhaps giving out citizenships.