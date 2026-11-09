JONATHAN ALPERT and JACK POSOBIEC: Dave Chappelle's bit on Charlie Kirk is a symptom of normalized killing

On Monday's episode of Human Events with Jack Posobiec, he and Jonathan Alpert spoke about the normalization of the killing of straight white men in America after comedian Dave Chappelle said that he had a "good feeling" after political commentator and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

Posobiec and Alpert, a psychotherapist and author, railed against the normalization of violence and hate against white, Christian males in the United States.

Chappelle stood on stage at Madison Square Garden and said to the audience, “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better."

Posobiec said that Chappelle's bit, as well as the praise for Luigi Mangione, the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, are a symptom of the "normalization of political violence" in America, but that only ends in "civil war."

Apert said of Chappelle's bit, "Not only does he not think it's a problem; he actually thought it would be funny, and that's troubling and concerning. And when we looked at the audience reaction, people actually did laugh. So I think that speaks to your earlier point there, with normalized hatred, with normalized killing and murder. And when we're at the point of normalizing such behavior, our society is in real trouble, and honestly, I don't know how Chappelle even fills up Madison Square Garden. I mean, he's a bit of a washed-up comedian."

They both addressed how politics has become something of a religion. "For these people who view politics as a religion, as opposed to a, you know, something that is done in the name of good governance, why is it that they seek to fill this void in their lives with religion? And can it be dangerous when people turn politics into a religion," Posobiec said.

Alpert responded, saying that religion is one of the few things that people will kill over. "It is dangerous, and we've seen the results of that. If you look at what people kill over and fight wars over, it's religion, it's money, it's land," Alpert responded.

Alpert then addressed how politics is being made into a religion within families, where some will cut their family members off due to their differences in political views.

Posobiec added that much of the political violence that is seen is also targeted at straight, white males, including when people on the left express that they want to kill Elon Musk or President Donald Trump and have carried those actions out against Kirk as well as Thompson.