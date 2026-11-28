The Taliban has reportedly banned women from having their names included on official documents in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh, with some women instead being referred to by animal names.

Reporting by the Spanish newspaper El País found that public employees and healthcare workers in the province have been instructed to address women as “Bibi,” a term meaning grandmother or old woman. Afghan women's rights activist Lalah Osmany told the outlet that some women have even been referred to as “goat” or cow.” An Afghan activist confirmed the order but said it has so far been ignored.

"This is a systematic process of dehumanization," Osmany said. “When a regime replaces a woman’s name and gives her one of an animal, it is stripping her of her human soul and reducing her to a mere biological creature or the property [of a man].”

The directive is the latest in a growing series of restrictions on Afghan women since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US forces under President Joe Biden. More than 144 decrees restricting women’s rights have been issued.

Girls have been barred from pursuing education beyond the age of 12, while women have faced restrictions on speaking in public and participating in everyday activities. Afghan women have also been reduced to operating underground businesses and schools to bypass the restrictions put in place.

Afghan women have also faced barriers to receiving medical care, including restrictions on male doctors treating female patients and prohibitions on women pursuing medical training.

The exclusion of women’s names from public life occurred even during pro-Western rule. Afghan women’s names have been absent from graves and even their own wedding invitations. The current situation has still been described as significantly worse, however, as women’s names were not formally prohibited and previously appeared in some official documents.

“A nameless person cannot dream, cannot own property, cannot claim justice, nor be remembered in history,” Osmany added. “Calling a woman by her real name in Afghanistan is an act of resistance.”