On the heels of Trump’s trilateral meeting with Russia and China, Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec, freshly returned from the trip, spoke to Rich Baris about the “real strength” that Trump exhibits by being able to sit down to talk with these nuclear powers and work towards peace.

Posobiec said, “Rich, explain to us how President Trump is showing—And this goes all the way back to 2016, when President Trump said we should have peace with Russia and China. He didn't say we need to be best friends. He didn't say that we need to embrace them, that we need to invite them—we're not having a wedding with Russia and China. He's not saying that. He said we should have peace. He literally got up there in 2016 and said we should have rapprochement with these countries.

“Rich. In the game of great power politics, the avoidance of the Thucydides trap in a nuclear world, isn't that something that President Trump has been talking about for the last 10 years, and he's actually showing it now?”

Baris said it was, reminding viewers that Trump had been booed during the 2016 debates when be brought this up.

“There have been these attempts to move toward what President Trump had been saying because, you know, there's just a realization after a while that this is the way the world has to work. We brought up the United Nations before. Jack, who were we friends with because of World War II? Who were we allies with to defeat the Nazis? Uncle Joe. Uncle Joe was a monster.

"We didn't have to like him, but we had to have a working relationship in order to defeat the Nazis. Obviously, that devolved into the Cold War, which was actually kind of stabilizing throughout the 20th century. We had little proxy fights, but we did not break out into global power, you know, great power conflict with nuclear powers.

“Russia has more nuclear weapons, Jack, than any other country in the world. This idea that we can't talk with them or be friendly again, we don't have to be friends, but have working relationships and have peace is insanity,” he said, later adding, “This idea where great powers with nuclear weapons who do not talk to each other leads to disaster, and it seems like we forgot those lessons for decades. It hasn't helped us. It hasn't promoted US interests, and it certainly hasn't worked to the best interests of the average American citizen.”

“And this is the way forward. You don't need to be in constant conflict and constant fights to prove how tough you are in the world. Real strength is being able to sit down with these leaders, knowing you're a superpower, not constantly having to flex your muscle in a forever war, but being able to sit down and work these things out and create stability through peace. I mean, that's real strength, Jack. That's real strength.”

Posobiec agreed, saying, “This is real strength.” He said that there are 12,000 nuclear warheads in the world, of which the US owns 5,000, and Russia owns 5,500. “They have more than us. Then China has another 600 right behind them, right, and the rest are scattered about India, Pakistan, Israel, France, the UK, and North Korea, of course.

“So at the end of the day, doesn't it make sense for the world's nuclear powers, the men who control those arsenals, to be having that conversation? You don't need the red phone. You can have your own communications, but every once in a while, check in, have that reset. Actually, which Hillary Clinton tried to do her own. By the way, now she's out there attacking because it's all about envy. It's all about the envy that President Trump is doing what she wanted to in the very first place before she flipped.”