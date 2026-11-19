A reporter was booted from attending a historic summit with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin after she asked if former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was disloyal to the US. The reporter had been traveling with the White House press pool.

“President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?” The reporter from Bloomberg shouted to Trump while he stood with Xi. Shouting questions is pretty normal for White House reporters trying to get their question answered.

“A Bloomberg reporter in the travel pool will likely be prevented from going into the trilat because she asked a question in the bilat. The White House is still advocating for her inclusion, so we’ll see if she gets in. The question in the bilat was: 'President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?'" The White House travel pool reported.

"A 2nd reporter started to ask a question but was shushed by Chinese officials. The Chinese have passed along a message that yelling questions is considered extremely rude and we will be pulled from the room if we do so," the pool report added.

Chinese officials took offense to the question about Huang, who resigned from the company after he was revealed to been having affairs with multiple women, including one Alice Huang, who has been reported to be a Chinese spy. He has since made a bid to come back, though the new board-appointed CEO ruled that out.

Since his resignation, Huang has agreed to testify before Congress. There has been pressure to investigate Nvidia's dealings with China. Huang is set to testify on December 1 and Tim Teter, Nvidia's general counsel, will testify on December 2.

Since the revelations about Huang's affairs and his resignation, the stock price of Nvidia has precipitously decreased from a high of $239 in October, to around $150 in mid-November.