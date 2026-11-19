Denmark has ratified a security deal with the United States involving the territory of Greenland after there has been months of tension over the agreement.

Danish lawmakers voted to approve the deal after there has been pressure from the Trump administration to seek more military control and security in the northern territory. The deal between the US, Greenland, and Danish leaders paves the way to allow for more US military bases in Greenland.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said of the deal being finalized, "Today’s ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure. This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO. Looking forward to more cooperation in the future."

The Danish parliament voted in favor of the deal 109 to 0. The self-governing Danish territory is home to around 57,000 people, but is strategically placed between the US and the forces of Russia and China.

The deal also grants permission to help the US establish the "Golden Dome" missile defense system. The agreement that was made months ago stated that despite the military use of the territory, it reaffirms "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, and recognizing that the People of Greenland constitute a people pursuant to international law with the right to self-determination."

The deal, which was signed in September, will expand the US military's authority in Greenland, and it gives permission for the US to build two new military bases in the territory.