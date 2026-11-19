President Donald Trump has said that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was negotiated by Vice President JD Vance was a "waste of time" but defended the veep, saying that the process was "not a mistake" and that he is doing a "very good job."

The president was speaking to Fox News reporter Jaqui Heinrich when he made the comments on his trip to China.

Speaking about the MOU, he said it was "a waste of time, I didn't like doing it, but I listened to people," Trump said. The MOU with Iran did not last after Iran attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz in July.

“I have some very good people, and it could have worked out. But we had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract, forget the memorandum,” Trump said.

“It delayed things a little bit. It wasn’t a mistake. Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can’t be trusted," he added.

When he was asked if Vance was pulled off the talks, he said that Vance was doing a good job. “He’s doing a very good job. No, well, he basically just left one thing out. If we had it to do again, would you do it again? And the answer is absolutely yes,” the president said of the vice president.

Last week, Trump said on Truth Social that he wanted Vance to have his “complete and total attention” on going after crime and corruption in Democrat-run cities and states.

Leading up to the midterms, Trump said that there may be another "little Epic Fury" operation in Iran to finish the job after the election. In the same post where he said that he wanted Vance's attention on crime and corruption, the president also stated "we don't need a deal with Iran."

In the interview with Henrich, Trump somewhat reversed on that statement and said that although Iran has been looking to make a deal, the president wants a "deal that can be lasting."

He then added, "I'm going to finish it off — soon. One way or the other, we'll finish it off."