Joining guest host Libby Emmons on Thursday's edition of Human Events Daily was Bobby Charles, the Republican candidate who ran for Maine governor in the midterms, during which they spoke about reforms of the UN and a “veiled condemnation” of the International Criminal Court contained within a declaration signed by the US, China, and Russia on Thursday.

Emmons noted that the declaration includes one point on United Nations reforms, and another that was "sort of a veiled condemnation of the International Criminal Court."

"And I just wondered, from your perspective, what do you think the reforms of the UN would be. What do you think that they would be interested in seeing? This is, of course, a body that routinely condemns the United States, complains about our influence abroad, and then takes a whole bunch of our money to do things like buy a whole bunch of electric cars in Senegal for some apparent reason. So, do you think that this language with the UN is going to amount to anything? Is there an interest in that? And what do you make of the condemnation, veiled though it was, of the ICC?”

Charles replied, “You know, I'mgenerally an idealist, but you'll have to forgive me for being a bit of a cynic here. I am sure that that language was put in by the staff in the United States, pushing an outcome or a communique that would support something that the president has spoken a lot about.”

“As you rightly point out, Libby, the United Nations has configured itself largely against the United States, despite the fact that we pay for most of their programs. And the president has been relentless, I will say, in seeking to get accountability out of the United Nations.

“I guess my cynicism comes from the fact, and this is why I said earlier that words are cheap. It comes from the fact that you know China and Russia, who both really I think benefited from this summit, they both” are suffering economically.

“So they needed this summit. They benefit from it. They were willing to give us the cheap talk that says that they'll reform the UN,” Charles said. He later added, “The UN has been all but taken over in many ways by the forces that support China. They've cultivated third-world support. They've cultivated support for multilateral institutions like the WHO and the WTO.”

“And so, to expect China to act against their own self-interest and to sort of defang what is now an institution that leans hard away from the United States, I think it would be hard to see them do that. But you never know; negotiations are negotiations, and you know a lot of what amounts to peacemaking or peace maintaining is a horse-trading process. And so, maybe China would be willing to give away a few things in terms of their influence in the United Nations for something that they felt that they really needed right now.”

Emmons asked if Charles had a similar outlook on the ICC, which she noted “seems to make it its business to condemn Israel all the time” and has received support from socialists in America.

“Do you really think that Americans would ever bow to a court of that nature that has absolutely nothing to do with our democratic process? And do you think that that's something Americans want, or just something that the globalist socialists are interested in as part of their mission to punish America," she asked.

Charles replied, “I would pray that Americans would never give up our sovereignty. That we would never say that some global institution could somehow trump our own understanding of our own constitutional freedoms and what they mean here, and frankly, the degree to which we honor other countries and their leaders by respecting their own sovereign opportunities or their own sovereign rights.”

“So I am fully against the ICC in its attempt to overtake or assume or subsume into itself rights and institutions that are clearly American. I will tell you, to answer your second part of your question, I certainly hope that Americans would never suggest that a global government or a global criminal justice institution will trump our own federal criminal justice and our own Constitution and the rights that it accords not only to us but to other leaders around the world. I think you know what frightens me a little bit about that. I think it'sa very gooddoorstop. I think it was good that they put that piece of commitment in there. I don't think for a minute that China or Russia would oppose the ICC intruding on our sovereignty. I think they would love that. So I think that's just something to keep in mind."