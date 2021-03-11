De Blasio Calls for Cuomo to Resign Following Sixth Allegation

As more and more allegations surface against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, big name lawmakers are speaking out against him and calling for him to resign.

In 2020, Cuomo became a household name: the Emmy-winning savior and pandemic press-conference powerhouse. It almost seems unthinkable that now, a year later, he’s become a walking, talking scandal.

The latest: Even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for Cuomo to resign.

“It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” De Blasio said during a Thursday press briefing.

Political figures on both sides of the aisle have called for his resignation or impeachment since February 24 when the first allegation surfaced.

Here’s a list, as reported by City and State NY.

Congress

Nicole Malliotakis (R)

Elise Stefanik (R)

Claudia Tenney (R)

Lee Zeldin (R)

Kathleen Rice (R)

State Senate

Alessandra Biaggi (D)

Robert Ortt (R)

Jim Tedisco (D)

John Liu (D)

Jessica Ramos (D)

Gustavo Rivera (D)

Jabari Brisport (D)

Julia Salazar (D)

James Skoufis (D)

Daphne Jordan (R)

Tom O’Mara (R)

Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D)

Liz Krueger (D)

Robert Jackson (D)

Michael Gianaris (D)

Samra Brouk (D)

Brad Hoylman (D)

Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D)

James Sanders Jr. (D)

George Borello (R)

Andrew Gounardes (D)

Michelle Hinchey (D)

Assembly

Mike Lawler, (R)

Yuh-Line Niou (D)

Harvey Epstein (D)

Ron Kim (D)

Phil Steck. (D)

Nathalia Fernandez (D)

Jessica González-Rojas (D)

Jo Anne Simon (D)

Angelo Santabarbara (D)

Dan Quart (D)

Emily Gallagher (D)

Zohran Mamdani (D)

Marcela Mitaynes (D)

Victor Pichardo (D)

Phara Souffrant Forrest (D)

Tom Abinanti (D)

Aileen Gunther (D)

William Barclay (R)

Pat Burke (D)

Sarah Clark (D)

Billy Jones (D)

Carrie Woerner (D)

Mike Reilly (R)

Catalina Cruz (D)

Jonathan Jacobson (D)

Mary Beth Walsh (R)

David DiPietro (D)

Josh Jensen (R)

Richard Gottfried (D)

Robert Carroll (D)

Others

Sexual Harassment Working Group

Working Families Party

New York State Young Democrats

New York City mayoral candidate Dianne Morales

New York City mayoral candidate Carlos Menchaca

New York City mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia

New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley

New York City mayoral candidate Scott Stringer

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, R

Queens borough president candidate Jimmy Van Bramer

New York City comptroller candidate Brad Lander

Manhattan Borough president candidate Ben Kallos

Brooklyn Borough president candidate Antonio Reynoso

Manhattan Borough president candidate Mark Levine

Times Union Editorial Board

Cuomo has repeatedly said that he was unaware he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

“As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched any inappropriately,” he said during a call with reporters. “As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances. As I said last week, no one ever told me at the time I made them feel uncomfortable.”

“Obviously, there are people who’ve said after the fact they felt uncomfortable. No one told me that at the time,” he added.

The Love Gov. also said he will not step down.

“There is no way I resign,” he said Sunday, adding it would be “anti-democratic.”

Human Events News will continue following this story as developments arise.