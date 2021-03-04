BIDEN v. AMERICA: Illegal Immigrant Crossings Are Now 6 Times What Obama Administration Considered ‘Crisis’

Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to convince Americans that there is no crisis at the southern border.

“The men and women of the Department of Homeland Security are working around the clock seven days a week to ensure that we do not have a crisis at the border – that we manage the challenge as acute as the challenge is,” he said.

But, that certainly is not the case. In fact, the crisis is exponentially worse than anyone thought and it seems that Mayorkas is avoiding the truth.

Here’s why.

According to former Obama administration officials, the standard number for a border crisis was 1,000 crossings a day.

Ironically enough, the individuals that set that standard were none other than Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas, then deputy secretary of Homeland Security.

When Trump left office, the U.S. was deporting more people than were coming into the country illegally, the Daily Signal reports. But, under Biden, the number of people illegally coming into the country is more than 6,000 per day.

That is six times more than the level set by Obama’s team to signify a crisis.

According to a knowledgeable source, in one day, Border Patrol encountered 4,700 illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S. About another 900 were observed but not detained. Another 400 were detained and sent back, according to the Daily Signal.

The crisis at the border comes smack in the middle of the ongoing global pandemic. A Department of Homeland Security source estimates that 15 to 25 percent of illegal immigrants crossing the border are COVID-19 positive.

Indeed, as Human Events reported, 108 COVID-positive illegal immigrants were released into Texas over the last month, with no enforced quarantine – only recommended.

Despite what they tell the American public, it is evident that under the Biden administration, there is an active crisis at the border. Hundreds of thousands of potentially infected illegal immigrants are coming into our country, putting citizens at risk. The Biden administration needs to step up and tell the truth, before it’s too late.