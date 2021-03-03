Over 100 COVID-19 Positive Illegal Immigrants Released by Border Patrol in Texas

There are two main things that team-left is worried about: contracting the coronavirus and finding an easy path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

So, what would their reaction be if illegal immigrants were the ones spreading the virus to American citizens?

Unfortunately for them, it’s happening right now.

More than 100 illegal immigrants released into Texas by Biden’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection tested positive for COVID-19, the Epoch Times reports.

Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Brownsville, Texas, said that 108 migrants tested positive for the virus since January 5, when rapid testing began. That represents about 6.3 percent of the total undocumented individuals who were rapid-tested at the bus station.

He added that the city has no authority to prohibit COVID-positive migrants from traveling anywhere else in the United States.

All they can do is advise them to quarantine.

“The City of Brownsville continues to follow all guidelines provided by the CDC and Department of State Health Services for COVID-19. The migrants who test positive at the B-Metro facility are advised of quarantine procedures and are asked to socially distance,” Romero said.

Meanwhile, when a legal citizen tests positive, contact tracers are down their throats making sure they lock themselves in a safe-room for at least 14 days.

“There are several NGOs providing resources to a positive case,” Romero added. “For example, organizations help with quarantine either in a shelter or at a hotel. Since the City started testing migrants on January 25, there have been 6.3 percent positive cases. The Cameron County positivity rate is 13.8 percent.”

But, instead of quarantining, some migrants that tested positive plan to leave the state for North Carolina, New Jersey and Maryland.

Eva Orellana told Noticias Telemundo Investiga that she’s heading to North Carolina, the Epoch Times reports.

“On the way, we were wearing a mask all the time, gel, washing our hands,” she said. “Really, I don’t feel anything.”

If team-left is so concerned with the spread of COVID-19, why are they only silent when illegal immigrants are the culprits?