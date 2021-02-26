Biden Orders Airstrikes in Syria: How is the Media Covering It?

On Thursday, Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on several buildings in Syria that the Pentagon believes were used by Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

This is the first known use of military force since Biden took office.

The strikes killed at least 22 people, a mission which Pentagon press secretary John Kirby called “proportionate” and defensive.”

Let’s look at some of the media headlines, all of which are positive.

“U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Target Iran-Backed Militias that Rocketed American Troops in Iraq” – New York Times

The New York Times piece described the strike as “retaliatory” against the militias who attacked and wounded a civilian contractor and U.S. Service Member. The article defends Biden’s authorization, urging that it was a response to “continuing threats to American and coalition personnel” in Iraq.

Let’s go back in time to when President Trump authorized a drone strike that killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander.

“U.S. Strike in Iraq Kills Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian Forces” – New York Times

The New York Times seemed objective in their reporting; however, hints of bias still shine through. The article led by blaming Trump for the death of “Iran’s top security and intelligence commander,” rather than describing him as what he was: a general who killed tons of American military members.

“In killing General Suleimani, Trump took an action that Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had rejected, fearing it would lead to war between the United States and Iran,” the article reads. “While many republicans said that the president had been justified in the attack, Mr. Trump’s most significant use of military force to date, critics of his Iran policy called the strike a reckless unilateral escalation that could have drastic and unforeseen consequences that could ripple violently throughout the Middle East.”

No matter what he did as president, the mainstream media tried their hardest to cover it negatively. Meanwhile, they protect Joe Biden at all costs.

Joe Biden is always the hero.

“Biden orders airstrikes in Syria, retaliating against Iran-backed militias” – NBC News

Here is yet another example of the team-left efforts to protect Joe Biden. Even in the headline, they are defending his decision, urging it was a justified “retaliation.”

“The president approved the bombings even as he pursues a diplomatic initiative with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement,” the article reads, essentially glorifying Joe Biden for doing two things at once – which is his job.

“Was it legal for Donald Trump to order the killing of a top Iranian general?” – NBC News

President Trump did not get that same protection.

The article led with this: “President Donald Trump’s decision to carry out a lethal targeted strike against an Iranian general widely said to have American blood on his hands has renewed an international legal debate about the line between warfare and assassination that has nevery fully been resolved.”

But was it really that different?

The president has the authority to use military force when they feel is necessary, but when Trump authorized a strike, the legality was questioned.

“US strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman” – Washington Post

In their piece, the Post again defended Joe Biden’s authorization as “retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month.”

They used plenty of quotes from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said he’s “confident in the target that we went after,” and celebrated Biden’s decision.

“How Trump decided to kill a top Iranian general” – Washington Post

First of all, this piece makes it seem as if Soleimani was a prestigious military general who didn’t kill hundreds of Americans. But, he did, and that’s why Trump ordered an airstrike to take him out.

The piece also referred to Trump as “agitated,” something the media would never call their chosen king Joe Biden.

It remains to be seen if over the upcoming years of the Biden presidency whether or not American consumers of MSM news begin to notice the dichotomy in how the media reports and rationlizes Joe Biden’s actions when they are similar in nature to those of his predecssor. Human Events News will continue to be vigilant in searching for, and shining a light on, various examples of duplicitous reporting.