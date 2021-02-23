Amazon Sneakily Removes Book Questioning Transgender Movement From Platform

Note: The reporter on this story has a copy of Ryan Anderson’s book in his library and has recommended the book to numerous people over the past three years. All those who read the book reported it to be enlightening, disturbing, and very worthwhile.

Following a month-long conservative censorship escapade, Amazon has removed from its platform a book that discusses and questions the transgender ideology.

The book, titled “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” by Ryan Anderson, was removed around February 21 – unbeknownst to the author.

Anderson, who is president of the Washington-based think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center, learned about the removal of his book when people said they couldn’t find it on the shopping platform, according to the Epoch Times.

“I hope you’ve already bought your copy, cause Amazon just removed my book ‘When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment’ from their cyber shelves,” Anderson tweeted.

He added that the book, published three years ago, had been named both an Amazon and Washington Post best-seller.

In the book, Anderson covers the history of the transgender movement, including the deliberate movement of the term from the realm of biology to anatomical sex. Anderson also includes several references from the courageous head of the American College of Pediatricians, Dr. Michelle Crettella, whose published 2016 research paper on gender dysphoria in children was both groundbreaking and controversial.

Indeed, the transgender hype has become one of the central focuses of the progressive left. The book argues that the push to encourage individuals who identify as a different gender to undergo sex-change procedures is driven by ideology rather than sound medical advice.

So, it’s only fitting that the tech behemoth that is Amazon removed it: it did not contribute to the narrative they seek to push.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon removed a book on the topic of transgenders.

Last year, journalist Abigail Shrier said Amazon refused paid advertising for her book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” according to the Epoch Times.

Target also removed Shrier’s book from the shelves.