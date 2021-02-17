Team-left Rep. Sues Trump, Giuliani, Proud Boys Despite Any Evidence of Conspiracy

Despite baseless accusations against President Trump without any evidence of conspiracy, a team-left lawmaker filed a lawsuit against not only him, but the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Rudy Giuliani as well.

The new lawsuit, filed by the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee Rep. Bennie Thompson, alleges that Trump, Giuliani, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers conspired to violate the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, which prohibits any actions designed to prevent Congress from carrying out its duties.

He argues that the unrest on January 6 was the result of an orchestrated plan by the former president, Giuliani and extremist groups, all of whom shared the common goal of intimidation, harassment and threats to stop the certification of the Electoral College.

“The Defendants each intended to prevent, and ultimately delayed, members of Congress from discharging their duty commanded by the United States Constitution to approve the results of the Electoral College in order to elect the next President and Vice President of the United States,” the lawsuit states. “Pursuing a purpose shared by Defendants Trump and Giuliani as well as Defendant Proud Boys, Defendant Oath Keepers played a leadership role of the riotous crowd and provided military-style assistance sufficient to overcome any Capitol Police resistance.”

With the benefit of not having to prove criminal allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, the civil lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on behalf of Thompson by the NAACP and civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, requests unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, Good Morning America reports.

The lawsuit cites the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was passed in 1871 as a direct response to KKK violence and intimidation preventing members of Congress in the South from carrying out their constitutional duties.

Thompson quoted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who seemed to encourage legal action against Trump despite the lack of evidence.

“We have a criminal justice system in this country,” McConnell said. “We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”

“Jan. 6 was one of the most shameful days in our country’s history, and it was instigated by the president himself,” Thompson said. “His gleeful support of violent white supremacists led to a breach of the Capitol that put my life, and that of my colleagues, in grave danger.”

It is clear that even after an unsuccessful impeachment trial and countless other frivolous attempts to rid Washington of Trump, the left won’t stop until the job is done.