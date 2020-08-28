A Triumph for the President.

When we left the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday night, it was half-time. The GOP had so far demonstrated its finesse at fielding the necessary political players, leading on the issues, rendering a critical defense against opposition attacks, and maintaining a strong offense against a Democratic Party that increasingly seems irrelevant to anyone with a family, a job and a desire to succeed. Over the next two nights, they continued to score touchdown after touchdown, tackling the leftist agenda of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and repudiating the former Vice President’s advocacy of taxes, open borders, environmental extremism, and urban anarchy.

The President’s cool delivery must have disappointed much of the liberal media who sat praying that Trump would dramatically depart from the script and offer up some new headline-selling controversy.

On Thursday night, fireworks burst forth above the Washington Monument and across the capitol’s skies after President Donald Trump delivered a 70-minute acceptance speech for the presidential nomination. It was accompanied by strains of “America,” Frank Sinatra’s anthem “My Way,” and an aria from La Boheme. The spectators, seated in chairs in front of the White House, seemed almost overwhelmed at the grand spectacle. This moment of majestic triumph rivaled the visual feast traditionally presented on Independence Day, as the RNC closed in a literal blaze of glory. Our President, after all, is a consummate showman.

For the fourth consecutive night, President Trump and the Republican Party made the Democratic National Convention of the week before seem even awkward and pusillanimous than it had felt at the time.

President Trump’s speech may have been too long for many commentators, especially for Fox News host Chris Wallace, who also found it ‘surprisingly flat,” but this was Trump’s night. He maintained a steady verbal discipline, never straying from the teleprompter’s unfolding message. And he was speaking to a live audience, and not from cyberspace like Biden did the week before in a threadbare pedestrian address that was the shortest since 1984. The President’s cool delivery must have disappointed much of the liberal media who sat praying that Trump would dramatically depart from the script and offer up some new headline-selling controversy.

But President Trump delivered, and, in doing so, reminded both a literal audience in front of him and viewers watching at home just why he seeks reelection in November.

A DOER, NOT (JUST) A TALKER

Lest we forget, there was a Wednesday night to this convention, and that belonged to Vice President Mike Pence. Pence has been the running mate and a stalwart Trump supporter who has remained on the ticket, despite suggestions over the years that the President might squeeze more electoral success from a female vice presidential candidate, talk that has continued right up to the convention.

“Donald Trump is the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages.”

Anyone who has seen Pence interviewed on one of the liberal media’s Sunday morning political talk shows will know that the Vice President is adept at staying on message and resisting the temptation of going rogue, even when faced with the badgering goading and hostility of leftist media who despise Pence for being a principled evangelical Christian. Mike Pence, who never denies his faith when confronted by the faithless, frequently steals the show.

But Wednesday night, as he spoke from historic Fort McHenry, Pence took a backseat to Trump, whom he described as a “doer” and not just a talker:

“In a city known for talkers, President Trump is a doer, and few presidents have brought more independence, energy or determination to that office. Four years ago, we inherited a military hollowed out by devastating budget cuts, an economy struggling to break out in the slowest recovery since the Great Depression. ISIS controlled a landmass twice the size of Pennsylvania, and we witnessed the steady assault on our most cherished values, freedom of religion and the right to life.”

Pence continued: “That’s when President Donald Trump stepped in,” Pence continued, “and from Day 1, he kept his word. We rebuilt our military. This president signed the largest increase in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan and created the first new branch in our armed forces in 70 years, the United States Space Force.”

Also on Wednesday, Roman Catholic nun Deirdre Byrne stole the show, effusively praising Trump’s steadfast pro-life record as he has consistently sought to undermine the abortion industry. She castigated Biden’s campaign merger with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as the “most anti-life presidential ticket ever.”

“Donald Trump is the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages,” Byrne said. “His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics. President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris.”



On Thursday, however, during his entirely-too-quotable address, President Trump may have most succinctly put a stake through the heart of the current Democratic Party. “At the Democrat National Convention, Joe Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic, and social injustice. So tonight, I ask you a very simple question: How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?”

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT

Even when boasting of his achievements, the speech seemed more like he was merely stating the obvious—like when he said he had “done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican President. “I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years—and when I’m reelected, the best is yet to come!” Unlike you-ain’t-black-Joe, President Trump can point to his administration achieving the lowest unemployment levels for black Americans in history, and his historical support for historically black colleges. (He can also, of course, point to his opponent’s track record on race relations, that has included a long history of making stunningly racist remarks about a group of people he continues to snub as an inevitable Democratic voting bloc.)

“The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation and more. Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather a surrender.”

President Trump also took the time to defend his record on the coronavirus pandemic, about which he is so unfairly and continually maligned by the Democrats and repudiated Biden’s declaration that he would shut down the country, in the blink of an eye, if so instructed by health authorities (like the WHO, no doubt). “His shutdown would inflict unthinkable and lasting harm on our nation’s children, families, and citizens of all backgrounds.”

The President reminded us Thursday night that insulating ourselves from COVID-19 has been at least as dangerous as the pandemic itself, and would be so again. A complete economic shutdown has been a huge sacrifice on the part of able-bodied Americans, and shouldn’t be bandied about so casually. “The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation and more. Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather a surrender.”

One of the most memorable lines of the night was President Trump’s observation that, over four nights of the DNC, Americans learned so little of that party’s plans for the country. “At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee. Joe Biden may claim he is an ‘ally of the Light,’ but when it comes to his agenda, Biden wants to keep you completely in the dark.”

In contrast, the President outlined his plan for the next four years. It didn’t include eradicating borders or the fossil fuel industry. Instead, Trump promised to “make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world,” to “expand opportunity zones, bring home our medical supply chains” while continuing to reduce taxes. He promised 10 million new jobs, over the next 10 months, while adding that the United States would send the first woman to the moon and “be the First Nation to plant its flag on Mars.”

Economically speaking, Trump is clearly envisioning not only a return to the prosperity that the coronavirus pandemic so rudely upended; he is pledging to do even better. When one considers the economic devastation that is potentially lurking around the corner with the Democratic socialism of the Green New Deal, it is an enticing offer to be certain.

IN DEFENSE OF AMERICA

Of course, President Trump also spent a considerable amount of time defending the police, and noting that Democratic politicians are intent upon defunding this critical American institution. Whereas the DNC censored any reference to the anarchy ruling urban America, President Trump was firm on the issue: and said, “In the strongest possible terms, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson and violence we have seen in Democrat-run cities like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York.”

If the President spent too much time discussing law and order in his speech, it is likely owing to the fact that the Democrats have spent so little time acknowledging that it no longer exists in cities across America.

He continued: “If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag-burners, that is up to them, but I, as your President, will not be a part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe.”

If the President spent too much time discussing law and order in his speech, it is likely owing to the fact that the Democrats have spent so little time acknowledging that it no longer exists in cities across America. Other speakers eloquently reinforced Trump’s resolve to restore sanity to the urban landscape.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani also delivered a firebrand speech Thursday night, eviscerating Joe Biden as “a Trojan horse” for the leftist takeover of the Democratic Party and for criticising Biden for his acquiescence to mob rule. “It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city … There is no question that this awesome job of restoring safety for our people cannot be done from your basement, Joe,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani suggested that Trump had become a historical figure of supreme significance: “In critical times in our history America is always blessed with the right person to handle the crisis … Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Reagan were perfect for the challenges they faced and brought our nation through gloriously.”

The former mayor’s remarks were buttressed by a powerful speech from New York City police union president Patrick Lynch, who similarly pulled no punches. “The radical left doesn’t really want better policing. They don’t really care about making the justice system fairer. What they want is no policing. What they want is a justice system that stops working altogether,” Lynch informed an audience desperate for some acknowledgment of the crisis America now faces. “Wherever Democrats are in power, the radical left is getting exactly what they want. And our country is suffering for it. Unsurprisingly, Lynch recently announced that the New York City Police Benevolent Association had endorsed Trump for President, and that he had “earned” that distinction.

For four nights, the GOP delivered the knockout blows to Biden, and, rightfully, equated a Democratic victory with a socialist America.

Finally, In a moment of unchecked, visceral emotion, Ann Dorn, the widows of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn related her story of how criminal thugs had murdered her husband during the riots. “They shot and killed Dave in cold blood and live-streamed the execution and his last moments on this earth. Dave’s grandson was watching the video on Facebook in real-time, not realizing he was watching his own grandfather dying on the sidewalk.” It was a stark declaration of just how much chaos, mayhem and homicidal madness has been unleashed by the Marxist forces of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and why we should demand the truth form the mainstream media when they show pictures of looting and businesses afire and insist this is all just “peaceful protest.”

AMERICA AS WE KNOW IT

These were a few among the many notable moments of President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night, and the RNC as a whole. For four nights, the GOP delivered the knockout blows to Biden, and, rightfully, equated a Democratic victory with a socialist America.

President Trump, by contrast, registered his abhorrence of mob rule and articulated the need for law and order to be more than just a rhetorical flourish in a speech, but the reality on America’s streets. And he had outlined an ambitious program for the next four years.

Our President described America as he knew it and, thank God, as so many Americans still know it: as a land of opportunity and historical greatness. Either you share this vision with the President, or you probably never will, having succumbed no doubt to the same poisonous doctrines of communist agitators and toxic philosophies that have taken the Democratic Party captive.

We are a nation of pilgrims, pioneers, adventurers, explorers and trailblazers who refused to be tied down, held back, or reined in. Americans have steel in their spines, grit in their souls, and fire in their hearts. There is no one like us on earth.

I want every child in America to know that you are part of the most exciting and incredible adventure in human history. No matter where your family comes from, no matter your background, in America, anyone can rise. With hard work, devotion, and drive, you can reach any goal and achieve every ambition.

Is there really any need to say more?