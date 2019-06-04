Melania Trump: A Quintessential Female Icon.

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

You couldn’t find a better female icon than First Lady Melania Trump: an immigrant who came to America to flee communism and in pursuit of the American dream. She is beautiful, classy, educated, and fluent in six languages.

So why do feminists detest her?

According to most feminists’ social media biographies, we are supposed to “empower women”.

Maybe to be deemed worthy of empowerment you have to march down city streets half naked with “slut” written across your chest, or have a “female penis” – at least those are the only women feminism seems to be interested in putting on a pedestal.

Conservative women are berated by feminists who claim we are traitors or self-loathing misogynists indoctrinated by the patriarchy.

Melania, without a doubt, is the amongst most severely and unfairly attacked.

Maybe the left hates her because she’s a successful legal immigrant.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did recently use the First Lady to make a jab at President Trump over his proposed merit based immigration policy, saying: “I don’t know merit counted for when his wife’s family came into the country. I don’t know. Maybe it did. God bless them if it did. But he calls that chain migration, which he wants to get rid of — family unification, instead call it merit,” as Melania Trump’s parents’ immigration to the U.S. was sponsored by the now First Lady.

Instead of applauding her intellect and skill the left mocks Trump for speaking accented english.

The left’s double standard over women and immigrants couldn’t be more appalling.

They want to let anyone waltz over the U.S. southern border, and not require them to learn the language or assimilate in any form. In contrast, the First Lady is a multilingual legal immigrant and instead of applauding her intellect and skill the left mocks her for speaking accented english.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the First Lady after she read to the children at the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll. Model Gigi Hadid did the same at the American Musics Awards just after the 2016 election.

In addition to disliking the gracious First Lady on the premise of her legal immigration, the left also criticizes her fashion choices. Regardless of how objectively well-dressed and poised the First Lady is, the left never fails to see a flaw.

A common criticism Melania faces is the price tag of her garments. When she wore a $50,000 Dolce and Gabbana jacket during a trip to Sicily, Italy for the 2017 G7 summit, the left lost its collective mind.

“I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.” – First Lady Melania Trump

Culture magazine Vanity Fair released an article in October of 2018 entitled “Melania Trump’s Most Controversial Fashion Choices,” wherein the co-authors discussed the pricey jacket as well as the height of her heels as she boarded Air Force One. Oh, and the baseball hat that described her title ‘FLOTUS’.

“I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear,” the Associated Press reports Melania saying in response to accusations the pith helmet the First Lady wore on her trip to Africa was a symbol of colonialism in Africa.

The First Lady has every right to wish people would focus on her actions, including her BE BEST initiative

“The mission of BE BEST is to focus on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health. BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.”

The First Lady’s accomplishments go unacknowledged by the left, just as her class does.

The former fashion model’s status and initiative makes her ideal for the cover of culture and fashion magazines. First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were plastered all over magazine covers. It is safe to say neither hold a candle to Mrs. Trump when it comes to appearance.

Even Nancy Pelosi made the cover of Time – so where is Melania Trump’s exclusive?

If her last name was that of a Democrat, magazines would be scrambling to do feature pieces on her before their competitors could, no doubt hailing her grace and beauty.

They’d also be touting her as a future president, as they continue to do with Michelle Obama.

Despite feminists championing the idea of ‘independent women,’ the left judges the First Lady by her last name rather than as an individual.

To feminists, it doesn’t matter that Melania Trump escaped communism, had an incredible modeling career, speaks six languages, is now the First Lady of the United States, and has an incredible initiative to encourage children’s health and success. All that matters is her last name.

As a young woman, I look up to Melania Trump. I admire what she has done and is continuing to do, her beauty and impeccable style, and the manner in which she conducts herself.

Women should be celebrating Melania Trump for her beauty, grace, intelligence, and poise – there is not a more quintessential icon of femininity.

Sofia Carbone is a junior editor at HumanEvents.com