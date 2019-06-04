Boris Snubs Trump: Would-Be PM Rejected Meeting U.S. President

The pair were going to hold private one-to-one talks today in London, but it is understood they had a 20-minute phone call.

Would-be Prime Minister Boris Johnson has snubbed a meeting with President Donald J. Trump in London today, citing scheduling clashes ahead of the Conservative Party’s leadership election.

Johnson – who has been historically rude about Trump – is said to have refused a meeting with the leader of the free world because he wanted to attend a small hustings instead.

In 2015 the Conservative Party leadership frontrunner said Trump was “clearly out of his mind”, “stupefyingly ignorant”, “unfit to be President” and “playing the game of terrorists”.

He also said: “I would invite him to come and see the while of London and take him round the city, except I wouldn’t want to expose Londoners to any unnecessary risk of meeting Donald Trump.”

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday:

Boris Johnson has turned down a one-to-one meeting with Donald Trump just days after the US president appeared to endorse him as Theresa May’s successor.

There were rumours the pair were going to hold private one-to-one talks today in London, but instead it is understood they had a “friendly and productive” 20-minute phone call.

The reason the former Foreign Secretary turned down the private meeting is said to be because it would have clashed with One Nation leadership hustings.

Writing at American Greatness, Ned Ryun noted this week:

Boris completely underestimates the threat from China, and would try to derail Trump’s efforts on the international stage to bring the Communist regime to heel. He was recorded telling a meeting of the progressive “Conservative Way Forward” group: “We need to engage with China diplomatically, treat China as our friend and our partner, but also recognize that they are our commercial rivals. And they will try to stiff us.”

Johnson voted for the Iraq war, for gay marriage, for big government climate change solutions, and calledmigration “fantastic for the economy.” Just last year the former foreign secretary called for an amnesty for illegal immigrants living in Britain for 10 years or more.

You really think this guy would be an ally for Trump on the world stage?

WATCH: