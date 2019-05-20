Salvini: ‘Extremists’ Are Those Who’ve Governed Europe in the Name of Finance, Multinationalism, Mass Migration.

He goes on to describe Europe as “one of the most beautiful dreams hypothesized by the founding fathers. The Europe of nations and people, of which De Gasperi, De Gaulle, and Margaret Thatcher talked about.”

Tweet reddit Whatsapp Email Share Share Print

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini took the stage May 18th at the Piazza del Duomo in Milan during the final campaign event for Italy’s largest conservative party, the League, ahead of the EU elections.

“The extremists are those who governed Europe for 20 years in the name of precariousness and poverty.” Salvini calls out Merkel, Macron, Soros, and Juncker as being amongst the extremists who betrayed Europe “in the name of finance, of multinationalism, of money and uncontrolled immigration.”

Leading up the EU election on May 26th the League and its leader Salvini have toured the nation, delivering their message of “Prima L’Italia,” or “Italy First.”

“Together we are building the future,” Salvini told the crowd in Milan, deeming his party the “politics of common sense.”

He goes on to describe Europe as “one of the most beautiful dreams hypothesized by the founding fathers. The Europe of nations and people, of which De Gasperi, De Gaulle, and Margaret Thatcher talked about.”

WATCH:

Salvini says the real "extremists" are elitists who occupied Europe in the name of "finance, of multinationals, of money and of uncontrolled immigration." pic.twitter.com/4ZdRkIeHdJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 20, 2019

The League is not only the largest conservative party in the nation, but has taken Italy by storm since the 2018 general elections as the most popular party.

The Italian government is ruled by a left-right coalition between the Five Star Movement and the League.

At the time of the general elections in March of 2018, the Five Star Movement was the most popular party in the country and won the largest share of seats in the Italian Parliament. However, just over a year after the general election, the League is polling nearly ten points higher than the Five Star Movement.

The surge in the polls is accredited to the party’s leader, Matteo Salvini. Salvini’s energy and “Italy First” message has resonated with the country, causing him to draw crowds larger than believed possible.

In an interview with Raheem Kassam, Global Editor-in-Chief of Human Events, on the Buck Sexton Show, political strategist Stephen K. Bannon projected the nationalist, populist movements across Europe could win thirty to thirty-five percent of the EU Parliament. The key leaders of these nationalist, populist parties being Farage in England, Le Pen in France, and Salvini in Italy.