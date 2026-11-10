POSOBIEC: The impeachment effort against Pete Hegseth 'inverts the Constitution'

Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec broke down the effort to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday’s edition of the show, saying that the effort violates the Constitution. This comes after Rep. Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against the official on Monday.

Speaking on the articles filed, Posobiec said, “here's the issue with all of these, as I see it: you can talk about these issues. You should. You should debate these policies. You should criticize policies. This is the United States of America. You don't like something, you have the ability, and in fact, the duty under the First Amendment to criticize those things, not only as an American citizen, but also, of course, as a member of Congress.

“The problem with all of these is that these are policy disagreements. They are not high crimes and misdemeanors. It's not treason, not bribery. These do not fall under this. What they fall under are policy disagreements, and as such, through a tweet up earlier today walking through this, no Secretary of Defense or Secretary of War has ever been impeached for carrying out military operations directed by the president.

“Under the Constitution, the Secretary of War does not have separate war-making authority. President of the United States is the commander in chief, and the secretary is a staffer. There can only be one commander in chief who sets military policy. And treating the secretary of war as the commander in chief inverts the Constitution.”

“It's a chain of command. The president is at the top. This is not political. This is the system,” he added.

He said such an impeachment effort inverts the Constitution. “This is military law and military policy, and let's look at the standard that it would set if Congress was able to impeach a secretary of war just for carrying out the president's military directives.”

“This abridges on the constitutional separation power of Congress, violates executive power in the executive branch. Constitution does not authorize this. Constitution does not authorize impeachment for a secretary carrying out the orders of the executive. This would give Congress direct power, not oversight power, but direct power over oversight functions.

“And this, of course, is the problem. Congress is not the commander in chief. The Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is not the commander in chief. The President of the United States is the commander in chief. J.D. Vance isn’t the commander in chief. Marco Rubio isn’t the commander in chief. President of the United States— the Dan Kane, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff, is not the commander in chief. Only the president has legal authority as authorized by the Constitution and vested in him as the head of the executive branch of United States government, only he is the commander in chief, and any abridgment of this inverts the Constitution, violates the Constitution.”

He said that Congress was free to bring articles of impeachment against Hegseth over allegations of “treason, bribery, crimes, and misdemeanors,” but that those laid out by Massie are “military policy disagreements” and not authorized by the Constitution.

“This is not what it is for. This is simply not what the impeachment power is for. They have not made any allegations of impeachable offenses here in these articles, as I read them, and as such, it is not something that people should vote for because it amounts to a distraction.”