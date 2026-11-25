An active-duty US Army sergeant stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to gather and transfer national defense information in a scheme that supplied military materials to buyers in China.

Jian Zhao, 37, passed along excerpts from technical manuals for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and offered Army computers and government hard drives for sale. Prosecutors said he used his personal phone to photograph restricted material on Army operations, communications networks, missile and rocket systems, and military exercises.

Zhao enlisted in 2017 and held a security clearance as a battery supply sergeant. Prosecutors said he took government property and military storage devices without authorization and received thousands of dollars from overseas buyers for materials he described as sensitive, secret or top secret.

Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, said Zhao “betrayed the country he swore an oath to defend by providing the Chinese government with sensitive U.S. military information.”

The conspiracy ran from around November 2021 through March 2025. Prosecutors said Ruoyu Duan, a former Army soldier from Hillsboro, Oregon, recruited Zhao and other active-duty personnel and helped arrange payments from buyers in China. Duan pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to gather and transmit national defense information. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2027.

Federal agents arrested Zhao at his home in Lacey, Washington, on March 6, 2025. They seized about $30,000 in cash, electronics, and multiple Army hard drives. Under the plea agreement, Zhao agreed to forfeit $17,500 in proceeds from the scheme and give up any claim to the roughly $30,000 seized during the investigation.

Zhao is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2027. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.